News

Mark Zuckerberg’s Enormous Yacht Spotted in Mexico As Netizens Slam Meta CEO Over Climate Hypocrisy

Published on: February 16, 2026 at 11:03 AM ET

Not one, the Meta Chief Executive Officer actually owns two such big yachts.

Moupriya
Written By Moupriya
News Writer
Mark Zuckerberg
A video clip of Mark Zuckerberg's superyacht has sparked backlash. (Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons | Anurag R. Dubey, Euthman)

Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has returned to headlines after his massive yacht was spotted in Baja California Sur, Mexico. “Who needs a boat this big?” asked people on Reddit, as the video of the gigantic megayacht, which is easily hundreds of feet long, went viral.

The clip was shared by an onlooker on a Reddit thread, which immediately caught the attention of other users. Users of the platform soon started to indulge in conversations regarding the megayacht. The original poster dubbed the yacht “Zuckerboat,” suggesting that it is owned by the Meta mogul.

While it couldn’t be confirmed officially whether the one spotted in Baja California Sur indeed belongs to Zuckerberg, he does own a 387-foot yacht. According to Yahoo Finance, the Meta founder’s massive yacht is named Launchpad, and it was spotted in the same region in late 2025.

The Launchpad reportedly has an annual operation cost of an estimated $30 million, as per Yahoo Finance. Zuckerberg also owns another boat named Wingman, and sources says the tech mogul spent over $330 million on these two yachts.

“Who needs a boat this big? He certainly doesn’t have enough family or friends to fill it, it’s just gross wealth flaunting,” one person on Reddit commented. Another added, “That’s disgusting and self-indulgent…ugh.” A third lamented, “Paid for with our privacy.”

While these megayachts are a sign of wealth and privilege for many, they also shed light on another matter: the impact they have on the environment. Critics are calling Zuckerberg a hypocrite for owning such big yachts as he has stated concern for the environment.

The vessels require fuel not just for sailing, but also to generate electricity, which creates an annual carbon footprint of more than 6200 tons, according to Oxfam. This means that the amount of pollution created by one single megayacht could be equivalent to what an average person could create in 860 years, the organization said in a report.

Hence, many critics have pointed out that the pollution generated by Zuckerberg’s yachts overpowers his climate research initiatives. In 2022, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which is owned by Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, announced a $44 million donation to focus on climate solutions, including carbon dioxide removal.

Previously, the Facebook founder also supported the Paris Agreement, which works on slowing down the rate of rising global temperatures. He also criticized the United States for exiting the agreement in 2017.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *