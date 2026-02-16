Mark Zuckerberg’s Enormous Yacht Spotted in Mexico As Netizens Slam Meta CEO Over Climate Hypocrisy

Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has returned to headlines after his massive yacht was spotted in Baja California Sur, Mexico. “Who needs a boat this big?” asked people on Reddit, as the video of the gigantic megayacht, which is easily hundreds of feet long, went viral.

The clip was shared by an onlooker on a Reddit thread, which immediately caught the attention of other users. Users of the platform soon started to indulge in conversations regarding the megayacht. The original poster dubbed the yacht “Zuckerboat,” suggesting that it is owned by the Meta mogul.

While it couldn’t be confirmed officially whether the one spotted in Baja California Sur indeed belongs to Zuckerberg, he does own a 387-foot yacht. According to Yahoo Finance, the Meta founder’s massive yacht is named Launchpad, and it was spotted in the same region in late 2025.

Mark Zuckerberg, an outspoken critic of “man-made climate change”, shows off his new $300 million, 287-foot mega yacht, powered by four gigantic diesel engines. Yet another stark reminder that Net Zero is only for the peasants pic.twitter.com/u3NVss8FCr — Bitcoin Teddy (@Bitcoin_Teddy) February 9, 2026

The Launchpad reportedly has an annual operation cost of an estimated $30 million, as per Yahoo Finance. Zuckerberg also owns another boat named Wingman, and sources says the tech mogul spent over $330 million on these two yachts.

“Who needs a boat this big? He certainly doesn’t have enough family or friends to fill it, it’s just gross wealth flaunting,” one person on Reddit commented. Another added, “That’s disgusting and self-indulgent…ugh.” A third lamented, “Paid for with our privacy.”

While these megayachts are a sign of wealth and privilege for many, they also shed light on another matter: the impact they have on the environment. Critics are calling Zuckerberg a hypocrite for owning such big yachts as he has stated concern for the environment.

The vessels require fuel not just for sailing, but also to generate electricity, which creates an annual carbon footprint of more than 6200 tons, according to Oxfam. This means that the amount of pollution created by one single megayacht could be equivalent to what an average person could create in 860 years, the organization said in a report.

We all are ordering far too much from Amazon.

This is Mark Zuckerberg’s super yacht. pic.twitter.com/PjYlp2hxsa — RWB_American (@RWB_American) January 5, 2026

Hence, many critics have pointed out that the pollution generated by Zuckerberg’s yachts overpowers his climate research initiatives. In 2022, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which is owned by Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, announced a $44 million donation to focus on climate solutions, including carbon dioxide removal.

Previously, the Facebook founder also supported the Paris Agreement, which works on slowing down the rate of rising global temperatures. He also criticized the United States for exiting the agreement in 2017.