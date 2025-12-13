Marjorie Taylor Greene Plotting to Oust Speaker Mike Johnson

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene may be on her way out of Congress, but she is not leaving quietly. The Georgia Republican is reportedly plotting a last-minute rebellion against House Speaker Mike Johnson, quietly feeling out whether she can assemble the votes needed to trigger a formal push to dump him before her expected exit in early January.

According to MS NOW, Greene has been working behind the scenes to see whether there is enough appetite inside the GOP to move against Johnson under the House conference rules adopted at the start of the year. Those rules raised the bar for forcing a “motion to vacate” vote, requiring nine Republicans to sign on before the House is compelled to take it up.

One anonymous source described Greene’s alleged whip count effort, stating: “Marjorie is approaching members to get to nine who will oust the speaker,” per MS Now, continuing: “And if we don’t get to work on codifying Trump’s agenda, anything can happen.”

Greene has denied the report as MS NOW says that when asked about the supposed plot, she said it was “not true,” and made clear she did not want to “participate” in the outlet’s story.

Greene has said she plans to resign on January 5, 2026, leaving only a narrow window of legislative days to pull off any procedural ambush before the House goes on Holiday.

Although she denies she is plotting against Johnson, she has done so before. In 2024, she filed a motion to vacate and later forced the issue onto the floor, prompted by her anger at Johnson’s bipartisan posture on major legislation, including government funding and a foreign aid package. The House ultimately rejected her effort.

BREAKING: Grab your popcorn. Republicans are fighting again. Marjorie Taylor Greene just called Mike Johnson a loser. This is insane. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/C2xAaRTVCk — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) December 9, 2025

In recent weeks, Greene has gone more public about her feud with Trump, conducting several interviews in which she dished out details about their spats over the Epstein files. She said that she received death threats and received an unsympathetic response from the president she once considered a close ally.

On X, she stated the following: “Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically led to death threats and multiple convictions of men who were radicalized by the same type (of) rhetoric being directed at me right now,” she said, adding: “This time by the President of the United States.”

Johnson’s grip on the gavel has often depended on Trump’s support, and it appears the president remains publicly supportive of the speaker.

If the reporting is true, Greene is planning to go out with a bang and possibly divide the GOP even further as they appear more fractured than ever before with Trump’s approval rating in the toilet and damning polls on their chances on winning the midterms.

If Greene cannot line up the nine votes, the whole thing fades into Capitol Hill chatter. If she can, Johnson is pulled back into the kind of speakership chaos Republicans thought they had finally put behind them. Either way, Greene appears determined to make noise on her way out the door.