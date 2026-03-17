Marjorie Taylor Greene Aligns With Megyn Kelly in Public Dispute With Trump

Marjorie Taylor Greene has entered the ongoing rift among conservatives. Recently, Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin were involved in a public dispute, with Donald Trump supporting Levin.

Now, Greene has publicly backed Kelly, further criticizing Trump.

According to Raw Story, the conflict began when Kelly shared a report on Ayman Ghazaleh, the suspect in the Michigan synagogue attack. The report claimed Ghazaleh’s family was killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon. Levin, a supporter of the war against Iran, took to X to blast Kelly over the report, as reported by ABC News. He wrote, “Poor Megyn Kelly. An emotionally unhinged, lewd and petulant wreck. She’s completely revealed and destroyed herself.”

Poor Megyn Kelly. An emotionally unhinged, lewd, and petulant wreck. She’s completely revealed and destroyed herself. She’s everything people say she is, but much worse. Never an intelligent, thoughtful, or substantive comment. Utterly toxic. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) March 15, 2026

Kelly also did not hold back, replying, “Micro-s Mark @marklevinshow thinks he has the monopoly on lewd. He tweets about me obsessively in the crudest, nastiest terms possible. Literally more than some stalkers I’ve had arrested. He doesn’t like it when women like me fight back. Because of his micro-s.”

Trump took Levin’s side, using his Truth Social account to write, “Mark Levin, a truly Great American Patriot, is somewhat under siege by other people with far less intellect, capability, and love for our country. Mark is tough, strong, and brilliant.”

He added, “When you hear others unfairly attack Mark, remember that they are jealous and angry human beings, whose ‘sway’ is much less than the public understands, and will, now that they know where I stand, rapidly diminish,” as reported by The Hill.

On this, Greene posted, “I wholeheartedly support Megyn Kelly telling the world that Mark Levin has a microp-s. It’s the most deserved insult, and I don’t care if it’s vulgar.”

She also commented, “And Trump’s gigantic defense of Levin only enraged the base more. People are DONE. MAGA destroyed by micro-s Mark Levin.”

Greene and Trump had a major fallout last year regarding the release of Epstein files, as reported by the BBC. She criticized Trump’s handling of the files, and he called her a “traitor.”

She spoke to CNN about the whole fiasco.

Brown: Do you regret your past support for President Trump—campaigning for him? Greene: I meant everything I said on the campaign trail. The part that is disheartening to me is that it appears that President Trump did not mean it pic.twitter.com/VA5eMbB3aU — Acyn (@Acyn) March 16, 2026

“He called me a traitor, and that is so extremely wrong, and those are the types of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger,” Greene asserted.

According to an article by The Independent, not just Greene, but many others from the MAGA base are not siding with Trump anymore. Greene told CNN’s The Situation Room that the younger Republicans are not really interested in supporting the war.

She claimed, “Younger generations want to be able to afford their American lives, and they don’t want their taxpayer dollars shipped off.”