Greene Claims People ‘High Up’ in Trump’s White House Are Against Iran War

Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Monday that some prominent people in the Trump administration do not support the war with Iran. This adds to the public pressure on a White House already facing questions about internal disagreements over the conflict.

While speaking on CNN’s The Situation Room, the former Georgia congresswoman chose not to name the officials she had spoken with. However, she hinted that there is real opposition within the administration, which could be politically dangerous if it remains unspoken. “There are people in the administration, high up, I know that don’t support this,” Greene said. “But the longer they stay silent, it hurts them. It definitely hurts them in the future.”

Greene made these comments while distancing herself from President Donald Trump over the war. In the same interview, she said Trump had strayed from the message she and other allies pushed during the 2024 campaign. Greene argued that Republicans had run on a platform of “no more foreign wars” and “America first,” calling the Iran conflict “a complete betrayal of those campaign promises.”

She also claimed that the divide among Trump supporters is generational. Greene stated that many younger Republicans, along with Gen X and millennial voters, oppose the war. They want the administration to focus on inflation, housing costs, and the domestic economy instead of an endless foreign conflict. She mentioned that many voters view the war as being fought “on behalf of Israel,” not the United States.

ALERT: Majorie Taylor Greene accused President Trump of being a “globalist” pursuing “regime change, and foreign wars.” This CNN interview is her last scheduled appearance before she resigns from Congress. pic.twitter.com/jMhnHnt7xP — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) January 6, 2026

Her remarks came days after Trump acknowledged that Vice President JD Vance had been “philosophically a little bit different” and “less enthusiastic” at the beginning of the conflict, although the president noted that Vance ultimately agreed with him on the need for military action. Greene, who said she campaigned hard for Vance, warned that the longer the war continues, the more it could hurt his future political standing.

When asked if she had spoken directly with Vance, Greene refused to comment. She told CNN that she knew where some administration officials stood and would leave it to them to speak out. She said those officials recognized that “the large majority of Americans, especially younger Americans,” oppose the war.

The White House has publicly shown unity, as Vance said on Monday that Trump was right to act and dismissed any idea of a rift. He stated that the president had been clear that Iran could not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.

“MAGA is—I think people are realizing—it was all a lie.

What MAGA is really serving, in this administration, who they’re serving is their big donors.”

– Majorie Taylor Greene pic.twitter.com/k6JDqDv4pM — Libertarian Party (@LPNational) February 1, 2026

Even so, the administration faces pressure from multiple directions as the conflict enters its third week. Trump has urged allies to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz after Iran disrupted shipping there, while several governments have hesitated to join the U.S. effort.

The war has also led to new calls in Congress for oversight hearings and renewed discussions about whether Trump should have sought explicit authorization from lawmakers before launching military action.

Greene used the interview to criticize Congress, claiming lawmakers have given too much power to the White House. She insisted that Congress, not just the president, should decide if the country goes to war and criticized House Republicans for staying silent due to fear of political backlash.

MTG’s comments are in line with some reporting about fears among the GOP ranks about the potential consequences when voters make their choice at the midterms. Several White House officials, including Vance, have been forced to back away from their previous comments opposing