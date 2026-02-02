Greene Calls Trump’s MAGA a ‘Big Lie,’ Reveals Who The President ‘Serves’

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, calling it “a lie.” She argued that his first year back in office has focused on wealthy donors and political backers instead of the voters who supported him.

“I think people are realizing it was all a lie. It was a big lie for the people,” Greene said in an interview with radio host Kim Iversen. “What MAGA is really serving in this administration, who they’re serving, is their big donors.”

Greene, who represented Georgia’s 14th District until resigning from Congress on January 5, has spent months publicly distancing herself from Trump. This change comes after she was once one of his strongest allies on Capitol Hill. As previously reported on Inquisitr, Greene announced her resignation in late November 2025 after Trump publicly criticized her and hinted at supporting a challenger. Their disagreements included issues related to financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In the Wednesday interview, Greene argued that major donors now shape the agenda and benefit from it. She highlighted contributions to Trump-backed political committees and high spending tied to administration projects, stating that “the big, big donors” continue to invest in Trump’s PACs and other initiatives.

Greene also pointed out what she described as preferential treatment for well-connected supporters. “Those are the people that get the special favors, they get the government contracts, they get the pardons,” she claimed.

Her remarks marked one of Greene’s strongest breaks from Trump since leaving office. They come as Republicans face internal tensions between elected officials and activists over the party’s direction in Trump’s second term. Greene framed her criticism as a warning that the movement’s core message no longer aligns with what she perceives from the administration.

Greene resigned after a public feud that escalated in the final months of 2025. In her resignation announcement, she expressed a desire to protect her district from a damaging primary fight. She also noted that Trump turned against her after disagreements on various issues. The AP reported that Trump labeled her “a traitor” and “wacky,” and he told ABC News that her resignation was “great news for the country.”

A recent profile in The New Yorker detailed Greene’s shift from loyal supporter to frequent critic. It explained how policy disputes, internal party conflicts, and demands for transparency surrounding the Epstein case pushed her further away from Trump.

In the Wednesday interview, Greene linked her criticism to economic concerns, expressing worry that younger Americans will struggle with basic needs like housing and insurance. “I worry about the future that my children, who are Gen Z, will never be able to afford,” she stated.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding Greene’s recent remarks.

Greene’s comments reflect her unique position after leaving Congress. She remains a notable figure in MAGA politics while also criticizing the movement’s key promise. Her concerns about donor influence, expressed as feelings of betrayal and unmet expectations, are likely to intensify the debate within Trump’s coalition about who truly benefits from his return to power.