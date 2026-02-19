Greene Rips ‘State of MAGA’ After Andrew Arrest, Blasts Trump Over Zero U.S. Epstein Arrests

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement early Thursday after British police arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, previously known as Prince Andrew, in a case linked to documents from U.S. government files on Jeffrey Epstein.

Greene, a Republican from Georgia who left Congress last month, posted on X around 5 a.m. ET. She compared the U.K. arrest to what she described as a lack of action in the U.S. regarding Epstein.

“The UK has arrested Andrew because of the Epstein files. Over here, the President signed an executive order protecting cancer-causing Glyphosate in our foods. We have had zero Epstein-related arrests and investigations since the release of the files,” Greene wrote. “And we are on the verge of going to war against Iran. That’s the current state of MAGA and MAHA.”

Newsweek reported her post hours after the arrest became public, noting her complaint about the absence of “any arrests in the United States” related to the released documents.

Thames Valley Police arrested “a man in his sixties from Norfolk” on suspicion of misconduct in public office and conducted searches at locations in Berkshire and Norfolk. The police did not publicly name the suspect, following standard U.K. practice before charges are filed. Reuters and other outlets identified the man as Mountbatten-Windsor.

The investigation into misconduct in public office could lead to a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to Newsweek, which cited British authorities.

The arrest occurred after the U.S. Justice Department released millions of pages of records related to Epstein under a transparency law that Trump signed in November 2025. Newsweek noted that these releases triggered investigations and political issues in Europe, yet did not lead to significant legal action in the U.S.

British authorities are looking into claims that Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential government information with Epstein during his time as a U.K. trade envoy. Reuters reported that the investigation focuses on suspicions that he leaked official documents to Epstein.

Newsweek mentioned that Thames Valley Police had previously stated it was reviewing claims related to confidential trade reports sent to Epstein in 2010. The magazine referenced a document from the U.S. release that appears to indicate Mountbatten-Windsor forwarded a report prepared for him ahead of a trip to Southeast Asia.

Mountbatten-Windsor has denied any wrongdoing related to his friendship with Epstein. The convicted sex offender died in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Greene’s post highlighted her growing rift with Trump after years of being a strong MAGA supporter. She had a public disagreement with him over her calls for full disclosure of Epstein-related Justice Department files and her criticism of Trump’s foreign policy focus.

In Britain, King Charles III released a statement after the arrest, emphasizing that authorities should manage the situation through the legal process. “Let me state clearly: the law must take its course,” he said.

British police have not revealed any charges, and U.S. law enforcement has not connected any new arrests to Greene’s claims in her post. Thames Valley Police confirmed that the suspect remained in custody as the investigation continued.