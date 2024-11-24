Marjorie Taylor Greene Looks Almost Unrecognizable Without Her Signature Makeup

Marjorie Taylor Greene has built her reputation as being bold, unfiltered, and unapologetically controversial. From political clashes to wild conspiracy theories, the Georgia Republican rarely avoids the spotlight. In September 2023, she drew attention by going makeup-free in a live stream shot at her home gym. The video, lasting 12 minutes, covered her views on topics such as immigration, Ukraine funding, and a potential government shutdown.

Yes my body is built and strong 💪 NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle. Soon turning 50 years old, God willing, I will continue to lift, run, swim, play sports, surf, ski, climb and LIVE this life to the fullest and enjoy every single… pic.twitter.com/DSkqJEuEnM — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 20, 2024

Greene, usually seen in full glam looks at congressional events, appeared strikingly different. Posting a clip of herself, she tweeted, “I am so mad I did a live video this morning in my garage with no makeup on. Now I am organizing an emergency town hall in my district tonight. America First!” The reaction was mixed; some praised her authenticity, while others were quick to criticize. One X user wrote, "Keeping it real is important. Well done." In agreement, another added, "What's wrong with no makeup? That's the way God intended you to be so be it."

Here’s why I’m not in Washington right now. https://t.co/SEgPSC1ZG0 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 22, 2023

As per The List, this wasn’t Greene’s first makeup-free appearance. In 2021, a gym selfie with former Representative Madison Cawthorn ignited a flood of memes and even edited pictures designed to make her look older. Despite the online vitriol, Greene has leaned into her fitness-focused image, sharing videos of her workouts and defending her appearance with pride. Critics, however, argue that Greene’s embrace of her natural look hasn’t tempered her willingness to take low blows at others. During a heated House Oversight Committee meeting in May 2024, Greene aimed at Jasmine Crockett, a Texas Democrat. "I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you are reading," Greene remarked, igniting outrage.

Wonder why she felt a need to explain that she made the video with no make up on. — Funny Video Express (@FunnyVideoXP) September 22, 2023

Crockett fired back with a scorching, alliterative retort. She slammed, “If someone on this committee then starts talking about someone's bleach-blond, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?" The controversy only fueled Greene’s defiance. She posted a video of herself lifting weights, captioning it, "Yes my body is built and strong. NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle. Soon turning 50 years old, God willing, I will continue to lift, run, swim, play sports, surf, ski, climb, and LIVE this life to the fullest and enjoy every single moment!"

Marjorie Taylor Greene talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on May 30, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Dietsch)

Greene’s image received an unexpected boost from abroad. As per Business Insider, a while ago, Russian state television praised her for her traditional femininity and conservative values. Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of RT, lauded Greene. "Marjorie Taylor Greene, what you have just shown is a beauty. She is one of a few members of the US Congress who is trying to look like a person in an old-fashioned sense of the word." Simonyan's remarks underscored Greene's opposition to U.S. aid to Ukraine, a position aligned with Russian interests.