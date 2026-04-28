Marjorie Taylor Greene Links Trump’s Cabinet Firings To Alleged Bias Against Women

Former ally of Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, criticized the president for “hating women he can’t control.” Former Republican congresswoman Greene was one of Trump‘s strongest supporters. She even stood by Trump’s claim that the 2020 elections were “stolen.” However, the two reportedly parted ways after Greene continued to push for the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein. This eventually led to Marjorie Taylor Greene resigning from her position.

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene weighs in on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, questioning the manifesto release and motive. https://t.co/EZrI9ps1KF — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 28, 2026

“I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better,” Greene wrote in her resignation. “If I am cast aside by MAGA Inc. and replaced by Neocons, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Military Industrial War Complex, foreign leaders, and the elite donor class that can’t even relate to real Americans, then many common Americans have been cast aside and replaced as well.”

Earlier this week, Greene criticized Trump yet again for hating women “he can’t control, who don’t worship him.” Greene posted a picture of Trump’s Truth Social posts, where he had criticized Candace Owens. Owens has been a vocal critic of Trump and Erika Kirk, calling the latter out for her “crocodile tears” over the death of Charlie Kirk.

Owens responded to a post in which Trump criticized Megyn Kelly, Owens and Tucker Carlson for opposing his stance on Iran. Owens replied, writing, “It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home.” The president has since doubled down on the critique of Owens.

Trump posted a Time magazine image with Candace Owens’ face on it, with the words “Vile person of the year” written on it. According to Wonderwall, in the post, Trump criticized Owens for “an attack on the First Lady of France” and hoped that Brigitte Macron would win her defamation case against Owens.

Hmmm…now what do they have in common? What could it be? They’re gone…but Patel, Hegseth, RFK Jr still here… pic.twitter.com/inhtQddpRM — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) April 20, 2026

Greene sided with Owens, comparing Trump’s comments to those of far-right activist Laura Loomer. Greene alleged that Loomer provides Trump with his “talking points, policy decisions, and political advice.” She brought up the reason for her resignation, stating how “Trump refused to support the women who were victims of Epstein,” and even branded Greene a “traitor.” The former congresswoman also referenced the dismissals of Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem, stating that several of the officials removed were women.

“Also the only people in his cabinet that he’s either fired or privately told to leave are women, [Kristi] Noem, Pam Bondi, and Lori Chavez DeReemer,” Greene wrote on X. “No matter what you think about any of us women as we are all different from each other, whether you like us or not, one thing is incredibly clear, Trump hates women. And posts like this one is going to turn the majority of women in America against him.”