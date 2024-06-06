Marjorie Taylor Greene Has a Bizarre Meltdown Over ‘Feckless, Useless Republican Party’

Controversial Representative and former president Donald Trump's inner circle member Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) once again attacked her fellow Republicans, this time on the far-right War Room podcast hosted by Steve Bannon.

It was what the Senator perceived as the GOP's apparent hesitation to impeach Democrat President Joe Biden that set off Greene's tirade.

Marge says the Republican Party is just a bunch of feckless, useless people who all have their heads up their asses. pic.twitter.com/nb55verind — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 4, 2024

“What we should be doing right now. Today, we should be voting to impeach Joe Biden because of the invasion in the United States. Oh, but no, none of that is happening up here in Washington, DC, because Republicans continually have their head up their ass and can’t figure out how to actually use the power that the people gave us,” Greene raged, per Mediaite.

Democrats are abusing our justice system to target political opponents like President Trump.



Their sham trial is a disgrace!



I’ll be talking with Speaker Johnson. Our Republican conference has to take action.



I have Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden drafted and ready.… pic.twitter.com/7gU6b683q9 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 4, 2024

Greene, known for her incendiary rhetoric, didn’t hold back. “This is a new time in America, and I am so fed up, Steve. I am so fed up. I am so sick of it because I know people at home are sick of it. People are sick and tired of a feckless, useless Republican party that never does a damn thing to stop any of this. They just sit in the boat and row along with the Democrats and row,” Greene concluded.

That wasn't the end of her tantrum. Greene also advocated for Biden's impeachment due to his illegal immigration policies on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in a video that she later uploaded on X, formerly Twitter.

“Democrats are abusing our justice system to target political opponents like President Trump. Their sham trial is a disgrace! I’ll be talking with Speaker Johnson. Our Republican conference has to take action. I have the Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden drafted and ready. I’ll force a vote if I have to. It’s time for Republicans to grow a spine and hold Democrats accountable!” Greene thundered on the X post.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla

Though Greene's belligerent demeanor and extremist views have never won over the centrist members of the GOP, recent developments indicate that even the far-right wing of the party is beginning to turn against her. Many conservatives were offended by Greene's move to force a vote on Speaker Mike Johnson's removal, as POLITICO revealed last month.

“People are calling me saying: 'Please, tell her to not do this.' Mike is a good man. He's doing the best he can. Trump's calling her and telling her not to,” said Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.). “I think she's lost a whole lot of respect in her district.”

With few House allies, Greene faced a swift and harsh response. Particularly critical have been Main Street Republicans, who symbolize the party's establishment element. Both before and after the vote to remove Johnson, their wrath was evident. “Listen, all of us in life get to decide how we handle disappointment. You can be productive or you can be destructive. Ms. Taylor Greene is choosing destructive,” said Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), chair of that group. “She is engaged in a failing act of political theater.”