Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces Backlash for Calling Secret Service Head ‘Incompetent’: “Check the Mirror”

Following the failed attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump on July 13, Georgia senator Marjorie Taylor Greene demanded that Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle step down from her position. Yet, due to her word choice on social media, Greene's specific request became the target of several sarcastic comments.

I’ve never seen a more incompetent woman in my life.



Cheatle should have resigned.



Instead she’s covering it all up, refusing to answer questions and hand over information.



She may be more than incompetent.



She may be complicit. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 22, 2024

On July 22, Greene wrote on X, "I’ve never seen a more incompetent woman in my life. Cheatle should have resigned. Instead she’s covering it all up, refusing to answer questions and hand over information. She may be more than incompetent. She may be complicit." The fact that many individuals focused on her usage of the phrase 'incompetent' was not unexpected. Many of her social media detractors urged her to check herself in the 'mirror'.

Have you tried looking in the mirror? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3Ao0jDTYVz — David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙‍♂️🌈 (@David_Leavitt) July 22, 2024

One user mocked her, "Look into a mirror and you’ll see the most incompetent person in the world. A woman that has done ZERO for her district!" Yet another critic inserted a scathing remark, "You looked in the mirror for that first sentence, didn’t you? Just change “Cheatle” to “MTG” and it’s perfect." 'Dangerous' was the word one reviewer used to describe Greene, as they jotted down, "Cheatle should have resigned? Well, considering your record of insurrectionist nonsense, maybe it’s you who should be packing up. Instead of covering things up and refusing to answer questions, how about you step down and spare us your perpetual hypocrisy?

You may be more than just incompetent. You may be downright dangerous."

"I’ve never seen a more incompetent woman in my life."



Check the mirror next time you brush your teeth. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) July 22, 2024

Greene's post came after Cheatle discussed the July 13 shooting at Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, during her testimony before the House Oversight Committee. Cheatle was interrogated for four hours by the bipartisan committee over the ability of shooter Matthew Thomas Crooks to open fire at the event, which resulted in one fatality and grazed Trump's ear.

As reported by The Hill, throughout Cheatle's testimony, lawmakers from both parties vented their outrage and aggravation. Representative James Comer who chairs the committee said, "This committee is not known for its model of bipartisanship. We came together unanimously in our disappointment for your lack of answers." While withholding information on the incident and the Secret Service's response, Cheatle said during the hearing, "I have a timeline that does not have specifics."

The fact that someone had this angle on President Trump’s head & it was only by chance that Trump lived (moving his head last second) both Alejandro Mayokres & Kimberly Cheatle have blood on their hands, they should immediately be removed from their jobs for our nation’s security pic.twitter.com/TNWP0gSMKK — boxingMD (@BoxingMD1) July 17, 2024

Shortly after the session ended Comer and Jamie Raskin sent a combined letter demanding Cheatle's resignation. They stated, "Today, you failed to provide answers to basic questions regarding that stunning operational failure and to reassure the American people that the Secret Service has learned its lessons and begun to correct its systemic blunders and failures. In the middle of a presidential election, the Committee and the American people demand serious institutional accountability and transparency that you are not providing."

BREAKING: SS Director Kimberly Cheatle resigns after being completely humiliated by an actual bipartisan committee of Congress 😲



Now let’s fire Mayorkas for his total and corrupt incompetency of our Department of Homeland Security 😤



You can not hide from the representatives… pic.twitter.com/ZZU8lPVF5h — Todd With Trump (@THeinrich22) July 23, 2024

Not long after the hearing, Cheatle sent an email regarding her resignation to Secret Service personnel according to ABC News. She wrote, "The Secret Service's solemn mission is to protect our nation's leaders and financial infrastructure. On July 13th, we fell short on that mission. The scrutiny over the last week has been intense and will continue to remain as our operational tempo increases. As your Director, I take full responsibility for the security lapse."