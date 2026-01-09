MTG Explodes at White House After Report Says She Was Flagged to Secret Service

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene accused the White House of spreading falsehoods on Friday. This came after a report indicated that officials from the Trump administration alerted the U.S. Secret Service due to concerns that she might have tipped off protesters before an unannounced dinner with President Donald Trump last fall.

According to Axios, two sources from Trump’s team said the White House reached out to the Secret Service because aides feared Greene had informed the anti-war group Code Pink about Trump’s visit to Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab in Washington on September 9. Protesters confronted Trump at the restaurant, which aides described as a turning point in Trump’s relationship with Greene. She was once an ally, but has become a frequent critic and resigned from Congress this week.

Greene publicly denied the allegation in comments reported by other news outlets. She called it “an absolute lie” and “a dangerous lie,” asserting that she would never reveal the president’s location to protesters. Greene mentioned that she suggested the restaurant to one of Trump’s staff members but had no knowledge of the reservation, as reported by Newsweek and the Latin Times.

Newsweek stated that Greene claimed she had “zero knowledge” of Trump’s reservation and criticized the Secret Service’s security measures at the restaurant. She also suggested that the White House targeted her due to her calls for the release of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents.

Trump’s dinner on September 9, which included Vice President J.D. Vance and several Cabinet members, aimed to support the administration’s assertion that sending National Guard troops had made Washington safer. The protest disrupted the dinner and led Trump to seek an investigation of Code Pink.

🚨 BREAKING: Code Pink crashes a private dinner with President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “Trump is the Hitler of our time. Free D.C., Free Palestine.” Why was the Secret Service so slow to… pic.twitter.com/ZRDRBHQ2Ov — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) September 10, 2025

White House officials did not present direct evidence that Greene informed the protesters. Their suspicion was based on Greene’s restaurant recommendation and her connections to Code Pink, including her relationship with the group’s co-founder, Medea Benjamin, who was cited by aides as part of their concern.

A spokesperson for Code Pink rejected the allegation. Melissa Garriga, named by Axios as a spokesperson for the group, called the idea that Greene had tipped off Code Pink “comical.”

This report surfaced amid a growing rift in Trump’s relationship with Greene. Axios stated that Trump’s team saw the restaurant incident as a “point of no return” and noted increased tensions last year as Greene’s criticism of the administration became more vocal.

The White House has not publicly clarified the nature of any communication with the Secret Service. The Secret Service usually does not discuss protective intelligence matters and declined to comment on the Axios report.

Greene, a Republican from Georgia, gained national attention as a staunch ally of Trump during his first term and endorsed him during his campaign. Later, she clashed with party leaders over spending and foreign policy, which she said is not ‘America First.’

MTG says her push to release the Epstein Files ended her relationship with the president. After leaving office earlier this week, she continued to be a vocal critic of the administration on various issues, including Trump’s recent military actions abroad and the handling of internal party conflicts.