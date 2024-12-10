Marilyn Monroe's Haunting Last Words to Her Friend on Phone Before Death Revealed: "Say Goodbye to..."

The final moments of Marilyn Monroe’s life remain brewed in mystery and tragedy. A resurfaced account of her chilling last phone call sheds light on her state of mind and the events leading up to her untimely death on August 4, 1962. Known for her beauty and talent, Monroe’s personal struggles often lurked behind her glamorous Hollywood image, and her haunting final words have become a poignant symbol of her despair. On the evening of her death, Monroe had a fateful conversation with the actor Peter Lawford, a close friend and the brother-in-law of President John F. Kennedy.

"Say good-bye to Pat, say good-bye to Jack and say good-bye to yourself, because you're a nice guy."

As per Mirror, Lawford invited her to dinner, but she declined, citing exhaustion. He later recalled her slurred speech and despondent tone. Her final words to him were, "Say goodbye to Pat. Say goodbye to Jack [President Kennedy]. And say goodbye to yourself, because you're a nice guy." Lawford admitted he felt something was gravely wrong but failed to take action; his guilt over not intervening sooner haunted him since.

Monroe’s last day was marked by a series of unsettling events. Earlier, she reportedly spoke with her hairdresser, Sydney Guilaroff, and mentioned a visit from Robert Kennedy, alleging he had threatened her. However, Kennedy’s alleged presence remains disputed, with his attorney claiming he was in Northern California with family.

Thinking about how Marilyn Monroe asked her makeup artist, Whitey Snyder, if he’d do her makeup for her funeral, and he joked “Drop off the body while it’s still warm and I’ll do it!” which she loved so much, she engraved it on a money clip for him.



Intriguingly, a while ago Monroe’s death she had a disturbing conversation with Jeanne Carmen regarding suicide: “[She] would dress in a white nightgown, take an overdose of pills, and go to bed. The sheets would be spread and would be white and she would have her hair and make-up done. A friend would be informed of the suicide to make sure after her death she was neatly positioned and the bedroom was in order.”

Throughout the day, Monroe spoke to various friends and colleagues about future plans, including a potential return to the big screen. Yet, her mental health appeared fragile, nudging her psychiatrist, Dr. Ralph Greenson, to instruct her housekeeper, Eunice Murray, to keep a close watch. Around 3:30 a.m. on August 5, Murray noticed a light under Monroe’s locked bedroom door and grew concerned. Unable to rouse her, she called Dr. Greenson, who entered the room by breaking a window. Inside, they found Monroe lying naked on her bed, clutching a phone in her hand.

As per People, her death was ruled as a suicide caused by acute barbiturate poisoning, though conspiracy theories persist and many believe something else could have happened. A note allegedly found near her body contained a number for the White House, igniting speculation about her rumored affairs with John F. Kennedy and Robert.

In a revealing BBC interview, Arthur Miller looked back at his "unlikely" marriage to Marilyn Monroe. (Image Source: YouTube | Photo By BBC News)

Still, Monroe’s death sent shockwaves around the world. She was just 36 years old and had spent years battling mental health issues, failed relationships, and professional setbacks. Her funeral, arranged by ex-husband Joe DiMaggio, was an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance. DiMaggio ensured her grave was adorned with red roses for 20 years, a testament to his enduring love.