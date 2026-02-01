Marilyn Monroe and the Iconic Outfits That Transformed Her into a Fashion Icon

Marilyn Monroe is definitely a fashion icon. Known for her blonde locks, curvy figure, and flawless skin, the Hollywood bombshell continues to inspire generations, thanks to the iconic looks she left behind. However, those looks couldn’t have been materialized without her iconic outfits.

As is famously known, the 1950s superstar wore size 16 clothing. If we go by modern standards, that would be a size 8 or 10 now. She did not follow the beauty standard of that time. Unlike her contemporaries, Monroe did not just focus on appearing thin.

“I believe your body should make your clothes look good. You can’t put on womanliness; you have to be womanly,” the Hollywood icon told Movieland Magazine in 1952, as reported by The Guardian.

marilyn monroe performing “diamonds are a girl’s best friend” in gentlemen prefer blondes (1953) 🎶 💎 pic.twitter.com/kqMWWaHnZc — best of old hollywood (@oldhllywoods) December 22, 2025



One of her most famous outfits is the billowing white dress from The Seven Year Itch, which she wore while posing atop a New York City subway grate.

The pink sleeveless fit from Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend is also another iconic fit that defined Monroe’s fashion choices. Since we are talking about her iconic outfits, we also must mention the nude dress she wore to wish John F. Kennedy a happy birthday.

Most of her dresses also has some interesting anecdotes. The billowing skirt white dress from The Seven Year Itch, accidently blew up over the subway gate in New York City, resulting in an image and a video that would go on to become a cultural symbol.

The elegant pink gown she wore in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, in particular, the scene where she sings Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend, ended up in an auction, and according to Vogue, it eventually sold for roughly $290,000.

We also cannot talk about Marilyn Monroe’s iconic outfits without mentioning the 1962 dress she wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to John F. Kennedy. The dress became an instant hit and her stage performance became such a huge hit that it even sparked an affair rumor between the then-President and Monroe.

Marilyn Monroe sings happy birthday to JFK at a fundraising gala in Madison Square Garden in 1962 pic.twitter.com/TCzaMrcf62 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 28, 2024

While we mostly imagine Monroe wearing elegant gowns and dresses, her sense of style outside work was surprisingly laid back. She even described her style as “slovenly,” which stood in contrast with her public image.

Milton Greene, the photographer who was a close friend of hers, suggested that she needed a wardrobe change. “You have something that looks fantastic on screen, but you walk around like a slob,” he said. Eventually, teamwork was needed to get out of her comfort zone.

Over the year, Marilyn Monroe has continued to maintained her legacy as a Hollywood and fashion icon. She will continue to be cherished for her work, aura, charisma, and of course, her unforgettable fashion choices.