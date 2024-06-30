Margot Robbie's Husband Tom Ackerley Reveals the 'One Thing' They Fight About

The Suicide Squad actress Margot Robbie has been married to British film producer Tom Ackerley since 2016, they first met on the sets of Suite Française in 2013. Along with pals Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr, Robbie and Ackerley co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment, a production business that made several motion pictures and television shows, including Barbie, Birds of Prey, I, Tonya, and Tonya, all starring Robbie. Recently the 'private' couple gave a rare interview to The Sunday Times and spoke passionately about their lives and careers. Ackerley candidly explained that they spent '24 hours a day' together. “It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing," he said while revealing their wedded bliss. He went on to say that the sole argument between the two was over which of their home countries made the best chocolate cookies, namely 'whether Tim Tams or Penguins are better.'

As per The Daily Mail, Robbie had gushed over her producer husband while attending the Critics Choice Awards at Santa Barbara's Barker Hangar in January. "He likes being behind the camera, he's not fazed by any of this stuff, he's just the best. It's so fun. I love the word 'normie'." "Like All my friends, everyone's kind of like, "That's cool what you do." But you know, it's more cool to hang out and talk about other stuff. And you're like, "I know,"' she told E! News.

Speaking about the couple's various businesses with Times, Robbie elaborated on her new gin brand Papa Salt and also referred to the movie business as selling an 'idea.' "You have no idea how much it’s going to make, who’s going to see it, if they’ll see it or how it will be received," she said. "This feels a lot more straightforward, it’s easier to predict things. You can lay this out on a spreadsheet in a way that you can’t lay out a movie idea.”

Moreover, back in 2016, Robbie told Vogue that she was 'not looking for a relationship' when she first met her husband. "I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit," she said. "And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him. And then it happened, and I was like, Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before."

In 2020 Ackerley told in an interview with Moviemaker Magazine that it was enriching to make female-oriented movies, "If we can be a company that curates new and emerging talent, and can bring them through and provide that platform to do bigger movies and studio movies, that's ideally what we want to do," he said. Robbie added: "It's nice to be in business with people where I already know we're going to do life together anyway."