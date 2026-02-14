Entertainment

Margot Robbie Was Gifted a Weight-Loss Book By Male Co-star — and Didn’t Hold Back

Published on: February 14, 2026 at 5:40 AM ET

The actress received the book as a gift early on in her career.

Margot Robbie received a book Why French Women Don't Get Fat from a male actor
Margot Robbie shared details about the worst gift during a recent interview, promoting her movie Wuthering Heights. (Image Source: heute.at)

Margot Robbie is currently promoting her new movie Wuthering Heights. She recently appeared in an interview with Charli XCX, talking candidly about the worst gift she ever received. Robbie recalled getting a book published by Mireille Guiliano, titled Why French Women Don’t Get Fat from a male actor early on in her career.

The book suggested eating less to avoid gaining weight. Robbie had then told off the male actor.

The 35-year-old actress’ reaction after receiving such a tasteless gift was understandable. She further said, “I have no idea where he would even be now.” Charli agreed and said, “Your career’s over, babe.”

Meanwhile, Robbie saw the male actor’s intention behind the gift, “He essentially gave me a book to let me know that I should lose weight.” When she announced her pregnancy in 2024, several people body-shamed Robbie for gaining weight. She did not care about haters and bounced back. Moreover, everyone is applauding her style for the Wuthering Heights promotional events.

Charli XCX also added her experience of the worst gift in the conversation. She claimed to have received a fan’s dead mother’s ashes in a jar on a necklace. The singer, whose music is in Wuthering Heights, did not know what to do with the gift.

She took the gift to not seem disrespectful, but it was awkward for her. Now, she doesn’t even know where the gift is. The two women also revealed their choices for Hollywood heartthrobs. Charli picked Jack Nicholson, and Robbie chose late Montgomery Clift.

Wuthering Heights, a loose adaptation of Emily Brontë’s novel, will be released on the big screen on Friday, Feb. 13. Robbie is starring with Jacob Elordi in the movie. Charli will be releasing the rest of the songs from the album the same day.

Fans are excited to watch a romantic movie around Valentine’s Day.

