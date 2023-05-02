Margot Robbie Recreates Cindy Crawford's 1993 Chanel Gown at MET Gala 2023

Barbie actress, Margot Robbie, channeled her inner supermodel at the MET Gala red carpet on Monday evening as she wore a black Chanel gown that was styled with a see-through corset in gold piping. The "vintage dress", was originally designed by Karl Lagerfeld during his long tenure with the iconic French fashion house, Chanel, and the outfit was originally worn by supermodel Cindy Crawford in 1993. Decades later, Robbie recreated the look in honor of the legendary fashion designer as the theme for the event was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty". People reports, the Babylon actress told Vogue exclusively - "I'm wearing Chanel, this dress was worn by Cindy Crawford in 1993. They remade it for me and it's obviously a Karl design. I feel really great in it, actually," she told La La Anthony for Vogue. The original dress debuted as part of the Spring/Summer collection 30 years ago.

She said that she had the privilege of meeting and getting to know Karl. "I was the last Chanel ambassador that he picked, actually. It is an honor. I'm thrilled that they're honoring him tonight because he was exceptional." According to Evening Standard, the sheer classy black outfit features an asymmetric sash, tied at the bust just beneath a sweetheart neckline and above the nearly risque corset midriff, the signature Chanel chain woven straps complemented her toned abs. Robbie accessorised the outfit with minimal neutral makeup, blown-out hair, gold drop earrings and rings.

Margot Robbie took a break from Barbie pink for the 2023 #MetGala and slipped into a corseted black dress with chain-timmed plastic insets that Cindy Crawford wore in the fall 1993 @Chanel couture show. https://t.co/to34aF4TJo pic.twitter.com/6OvQdHza25 — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) May 2, 2023

Robbie shares a fruitful relationship with Chanel, the French brand that was managed by Karl Lagerfeld, despite there being rumors that their partnership had ended last year. The Suicide Squad actress has continued to serve the brand's style occasionally. It was therefore guaranteed that she'd be sporting Chanel at the MET.

Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Her last MET Gala appearance was in 2016 when Robbie wore an elegant white cut-out gown by Calvin Klein. She accessorized the outfit with chunky gold cuffs and an oblong black clutch that looked like a big pebble. Her Met Gala attendance comes just under a week after she promoted her new movie Barbie. She is currently promoting her latest movie alongside Ryan Gosling, and they recently enthralled the audience at CinemaCon 2023.

Both Gosling and Robbie kept up with the pink theme for the event as the Oscar-nominated actress wore a quintessential Barbie two-piece pink gingham Prada set, which consisted of a crop top and a high-waisted mini skirt. She paired the outfit with matching pink heels and a gold anklet, with her blonde hair styled in a side part, and also wore simple earrings. The cast was also joined by Barbie writer-director Greta Gerwig for the CinemaCon event.