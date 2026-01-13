Many Americans Could Lose Their U.S. Passports Under New Bill Proposal – Here’s What You Need to Know

Under a new bill proposed by a Republican Senator, American travelers could be stripped of their U.S. passports. This could happen if Bernie Moreno’s proposed Exclusive Citizenship Act of 2025 is enacted. This bill would end Americans’ ability to hold multiple passports and dual citizenship.

For a long time, the United States has been one of those countries that allows dual citizenship, although it might not be the easiest country to acquire citizenship, except by birth.

That all could now change should the new ban, as proposed in the bill, be enforced. This could force many Americans to choose between their U.S. citizenship and another nationality. According to the current policy by the State Department, “U.S. law does not require a U.S. citizen to choose between U.S. citizenship and another (foreign) nationality (or nationalities). A U.S. citizen may naturalize in a foreign state without any risk to their U.S. citizenship.”

Senator Bernie Moreno (R-OH) introduced a bill that bans Americans from holding dual citizenship. It’s called the “Exclusive Citizenship Act of 2025” pic.twitter.com/unE8jm4hQG — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) December 1, 2025

This means that Americans who were born in the United States but were raised in a different country are allowed to have both passports. At the same time, Americans who later naturalize in a different nation can also have both passports. Similarly, foreigners who acquire U.S. citizenship can hold onto their other passports, in most cases. This has been the policy for decades, but it could change under the proposed legislation.

Senator Bernie Moreno’s bill proposed an effective end to dual citizenship for Americans. This would apply to all Americans, including those who travel using both their U.S. passport and foreign passports.

The State Department currently states, “U.S. dual nationals owe allegiance to both the United States and the foreign country (or countries, if they are nationals of more than one).” However, if the act is mandated, that would require U.S. citizens to owe “sole and exclusive allegiance” to the country only.

SEN. BERNIE MORENO (R): You’re either an American citizen or a citizen of another country. No dual allegiances, no divided loyalties. When I became a U.S. citizen, I swore allegiance only to America. Crystal clear, common sense. This law should’ve been made a long time ago.… pic.twitter.com/FlpjFSu5Rs — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) December 2, 2025

In layman’s terms, Americans who now hold dual citizenship will need to give up all others and must choose one passport only if they want to keep their American citizenship and passport.

If they want to keep their non-American passport, they will have to forfeit their U.S. citizenship formally. Moreno said that this legislation will focus on loyalty to the U.S. He also argued that this bill would eliminate any potential conflicts of interest or divided allegiances that may arise from dual citizenship.

“One of the greatest honors of my life was when I became an American citizen at 18, the first opportunity I could do so. It was an honor to pledge an Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America and ONLY to the United States of America,” said Senator Moreno.