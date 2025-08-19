Man With Leaky Nipples Rushes to Hospital – Doctors Discover Shocking Object Stuck Inside His Chest for 8 Years

A man from Tanzania went to the doctor when he discovered his nipple was leaking pus. The 44-year-old went to get medical care for the symptom and ended up discovering something very strange.

After the X-ray, the doctors discovered he had a knife in his chest for over eight years. This was the result of an attack in a violent fight. Over the years, he felt normal but had chest pain, a cough, and a fever. He also found it hard to breathe.

The patient revealed that he was in an altercation eight years back and got multiple cuts on his stomach, back, face, and chest. He received first aid and healed after that. However, he was not given any more exams or X-rays to deal with his injuries further.

He did not have any symptoms until his right nipple started releasing a smelly pus. The X-ray revealed there was a metal object in his chest that may have entered through his shoulder bone, as per the case report. There was necrotic tissue and pus around the knife.

The doctors removed the metal knife from his chest in an emergency surgery, and he was discharged after ten days once he gained his health. The doctors suggest that this knife could have had a fatal outcome, but his body was able to retain the knife.

His tissues were inflamed and damaged, but they covered the knife in a fibrous capsule, thus saving his life. So there were no complications in his case. If there were any medical emergencies and complications, this could have killed the man. Let’s just say his body’s response saved him, and he got lucky.

Many readers have compared his case with patients who have a scalpel and gauze left in them post-surgery. They also don’t exhibit any symptoms until it’s late and the tissue is damaged. One user called the story crazy and could not believe how he went without noticing for 8 long years.

This case brings to light the effect of a lack of resources and trauma care. If he had been given an X-ray at that time, this wouldn’t have happened. The researchers suggest that there should be awareness around trauma management and safe surgery for similar cases.