Man Who Stood by William and Harry After Princess Diana’s Death Passes Away at 77

Prince William and Prince Harry’s childhood bodyguard has passed away. Graham Craker was famously known to stand by the young Princes when they lost their mother. He even walked behind Princess Diana’s hearse as it made its way to the funeral. The late bodyguard had previously revealed how her death affected the young William.

Princess Diana tragically lost her life at 36 years old. The news of the ex-royal’s sudden death left the world shocked. The Princess and Dodi Fayed, who were accompanying her, passed away in a tragic car crash that took place in Paris. She was buried in London on 6 September 1997.

Princes William and Harry are mourning the loss of their former bodyguard, Graham Craker – the man who was with them when they learned of their mother Princess Diana’s death.

Graham Craker, who was by Prince William and Harry’s side when they lost their mother, has passed away. Graham was famously known to be the Princes’ bodyguard ever since they were children.

Craker had accompanied a young William and Harry to their mother’s funeral in Westminster Abbey decades ago. Harry even notes how helpful their bodyguard was at the moment in his book Spare.

In the book, the Duke of Sussex recalls how the driver had to keep pulling over so their bodyguard could get out. The Prince notes how Graham had to clear the windscreen of the car because of the amount of flowers that were being thrown at them.

“The bodyguard was Graham. Willy and I liked him a lot,” Harry writes in the book. Craker even attended William and Kate Middleton’s wedding as a guest in 2011. He even earned the title of a Member of the Royal Victorian Order.

Graham has previously opened up to reveal how Diana’s death had affected a young William. He recalled how, after the car crash, reports claiming that Dodi Fayed had passed away were gaining traction. On the other hand, the reports claimed that Diana had only broken an arm in the accident.

He noted how when the news of the royal’s death broke out, there was a “great deal of sorrow” and “disbelief” around. The bodyguard also recalled how seeing William the next morning was the “most emotional” experience.

“I saw William walking his dog outside, and I walked up to him and said, ‘I’m very, very sorry to hear your bad news,’” Craker shared. He also revealed how the young Prince acknowledged his condolences with a simple, “Thank you,” while looking immensely sad.

“William was comforted, I was with his mum on her final journey,” he added. I another BBC documentary, Graham could be heard describing how a “cloud” hung over London following Diana’s death.

To date, Craker explains the whole incident as “surreal.” He recalls how thousands of people showed up to pay respect to the late princess as the hearse passed them by. He shared how people were crying and throwing flowers at the hearse. The bodyguard shared how people even got out of their cars to bow and pay respect to the late royal.