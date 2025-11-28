Man Who Stabbed Grandma-In-Law 100 Times Because She Denied His Request Is Finally Sentenced After Her Death

Adam David Wright has been sentenced to life in prison for a crime he committed two years ago. On December 23, 2023, right before the holidays, Wright, 39, asked June Henty for some money. She never thought what was coming next. The 77-year-old woman had no idea at that time that refusing her grandson-in-law would lead to the worst chapter of her life and then ultimately, death.

David Wright brutally stabbed her 100 times in the head and neck, all because she refused to give him the money for Christmas shopping. The subsequent investigations revealed that the senior woman suffered brain hemorrhages, which means the major blood vessels in her neck and head bled into her brain.

The next six months were horrifying for Henty, who spent the whole time in intensive care. Then, on June 14, 2024, she was pronounced dead. The autopsy revealed that June died due to the delayed effects of multiple sharp objects, which helped prosecutors quickly connect Wright to her murder.

A man has been sentenced of murdering his grandmother in law. Adam David Wright 39 from Bishops Waltham was sent to a minimum term of 24 years for murdering june Henty's death she was found with over 100 lacerations to her body

Henty remained conscious long enough after her grandson-in-law brutally stabbed her. She gave the authorities all the details needed to charge Adam with her murder. Following Henty’s statement, officers located the man and then took him into custody the same day. Initially, he was only charged with attempted murder, as Henty was in intensive care but still alive at that time.

However, following her death, the charges against him changed to murder. On February 27, Adam David Wright pleaded guilty. On Thursday, he was finally sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 24 years before a potential parole.

However, since Wright has already served 2 years, his minimum term has been reduced to 22 years. Officer Di Tim Judd, the Senior Investigating Officer of this case, described his act as “abhorrent.”

Adam Wright, 39, of Bishops Waltham, murdered his wife's grandmother, committed in a rage after she refused his demands for money. Today he was sentenced to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum term of 22 years.

He also thanked the late victim for her cooperation, which ultimately led the authorities to catch the murderer. The officer paid his condolences to the bereaved family. In a statement following Wright’s sentencing, he said, “This result comes from the tragic loss of June Henty. She had done nothing to deserve the abhorrent violence she endured that morning, and my thoughts remain with her family.”

“June fought for six months, and thanks to her, we were able to identify the attacker as Adam Wright. Although no sentence will ever return June to them, I hope knowing that the man responsible is behind bars will provide them some closure,” Officer Di Tim Judd added.

After Wright was sentenced, June’s family released a joint statement. Our beautiful mom, June, was brutally taken away from us, and as a family, we are heartbroken. She was a kind and loving lady who always put her family first. She enjoyed life to the fullest and always loved being around her family and friends,” wrote the family.

“Mom was a pillar of strength and always stood up for what she believed in, even through the toughest of times. Our lives will now never be the same without her. Even though there has been some justice today, it will never be enough.”