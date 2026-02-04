Man Who Attempted to Assassinate Trump in Florida Set to Learn His Fate This Week

Donald Trump had a tough time during his 2024 election campaign of 2024, for he got targeted not once, but twice within the year. The first attempted attack took place in Pennsylvania while the President was speaking at a campaign rally.

This was a deadly incident because a bullet grazed Trump’s upper right ear. His assassin, Thomas Crooks, fired eight rounds, but before something worse could happen, the perpetrator was shot down.

The next attempt could have been far more lethal because this time, the incident unfolded at Trump’s private golf course in Florida.

Ryan Routh, the attempted assassin, stayed hidden and waited for his chance to attack the 79-year-old political leader. However, Secret Service Agent Robert Fercano thwarted his plan.

HAPPENING TODAY: Ryan Wesley Routh, convicted of attempting to assassinate President Trump at his Florida golf course in 2024, is set to be sentenced this morning. Federal prosecutors are pushing for life in prison. Fox & Friends: “[Prosecutors] adding that he never expressed… pic.twitter.com/dWOop7ODzA — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 4, 2026

Routh was convicted on five federal counts for his assassination attempt in September. And now, his fate is set to be decided by the U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

As reported by CNN, prosecutors are seeking a life sentence, claiming, “Routh’s crimes undeniably warrant a life sentence – he took steps over the course of months to assassinate a major Presidential candidate.”

They also stated Routh, “demonstrated the will to kill anybody in the way, and has since expressed neither regret nor remorse to his victims.”

At the trial, Routh represented himself, but his behavior did nothing to help his case. Aileen Cannon, who also oversaw his trial, reprimanded him for going off-topic. Plus, Routh gave way to awkward exchanges while questioning the witnesses.

The man even questioned Robert Fercano whether he hurt the agent. Fercano then answered, “I wasn’t physically harmed, but I was mentally harmed from you pointing a gun at me.”

Today’s guilty verdict against would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh illustrates the Department of Justice’s commitment to punishing those who engage in political violence. This attempted assassination was not only an attack on our President, but an affront to our very nation… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) September 23, 2025

A situation like an assassination attempt emotionally and psychologically weighs down on the people involved. Recently, in her documentary Melania, First Lady Melania Trump showed just how much the murderous attempts on her husband affected the family.

She stated that during the parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, her son Barron would not participate. At first, she questioned her team, “How did this area get secured?” Melania then mentioned, “(Barron) will not go out of the car,” later adding, “I respect that. That’s his decision.”

Becoming the president of the US is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious positions in the world. However, it also comes with its fair share of threats and dangers. Everyone who comes to the office understands the prominence and the risk involved.