Politics

Man Who Attempted to Assassinate Trump in Florida Set to Learn His Fate This Week

Published on: February 4, 2026 at 12:07 PM ET

Man who attempted to take Trump’s life may face life sentence himself?

Arpita Samaddar
Written By Arpita Samaddar
News Writer
Barsha Roy
Edited By Barsha Roy
News Writer
Donald Trump's assassination suspect to learn his fate
Donald Trump's assassination suspect to be sentenced soon (Image Credit: @realDonaldTrump/X)

Donald Trump had a tough time during his 2024 election campaign of 2024, for he got targeted not once, but twice within the year. The first attempted attack took place in Pennsylvania while the President was speaking at a campaign rally.

This was a deadly incident because a bullet grazed Trump’s upper right ear. His assassin, Thomas Crooks, fired eight rounds, but before something worse could happen, the perpetrator was shot down.

The next attempt could have been far more lethal because this time, the incident unfolded at Trump’s private golf course in Florida.

Ryan Routh, the attempted assassin, stayed hidden and waited for his chance to attack the 79-year-old political leader. However, Secret Service Agent Robert Fercano thwarted his plan.

Routh was convicted on five federal counts for his assassination attempt in September. And now, his fate is set to be decided by the U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. 

As reported by CNN, prosecutors are seeking a life sentence, claiming, “Routh’s crimes undeniably warrant a life sentence – he took steps over the course of months to assassinate a major Presidential candidate.”

They also stated Routh, “demonstrated the will to kill anybody in the way, and has since expressed neither regret nor remorse to his victims.”

At the trial, Routh represented himself, but his behavior did nothing to help his case. Aileen Cannon, who also oversaw his trial, reprimanded him for going off-topic. Plus, Routh gave way to awkward exchanges while questioning the witnesses.

The man even questioned Robert Fercano whether he hurt the agent. Fercano then answered, “I wasn’t physically harmed, but I was mentally harmed from you pointing a gun at me.”

A situation like an assassination attempt emotionally and psychologically weighs down on the people involved. Recently, in her documentary Melania, First Lady Melania Trump showed just how much the murderous attempts on her husband affected the family.

She stated that during the parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, her son Barron would not participate. At first, she questioned her team, “How did this area get secured?” Melania then mentioned, “(Barron) will not go out of the car,” later adding, “I respect that. That’s his decision.”

Becoming the president of the US is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious positions in the world. However, it also comes with its fair share of threats and dangers. Everyone who comes to the office understands the prominence and the risk involved.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *