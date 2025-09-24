Man Wanted to Prove His Love to His New Girlfriend – Ended Up Doing the Unthinkable to His Ex

Love is blind, but it can be dangerous too. And a glimpse of the same is found again, as a 23-year-old Illinois man, Jaquon L. Timothy, is behind bars after prosecutors claim that he shot his ex-girlfriend in a twisted attempt to “prove his love” to his new girlfriend. According to the authorities, Timothy was arrested over the weekend and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm after a July incident that eventually hospitalized his ex.

Sources say – “Timothy was charged last week in connection with the July shooting of his ex-girlfriend, which was allegedly carried out as a way to prove his love to his new girlfriend.”

According to the cops, the incident took place around 1:30 a.m. on July 19 in South Peoria. Officers rushed to the place where they heard sounds of gunfire, which was on West Starr Street, where they found a woman, who they eventually figured out to be the ex of Timothy, and was suffering from gunshot wounds to both of her feet.

The name of the victim has not been declared yet, and as per reports, she was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Semone Roth, a police spokesperson, confirmed to CBS affiliate WMBD – “She had been shot in both of her feet.” With investigation, it has been known that Timothy later confessed to his new girlfriend that he was the culprit.

“The current girlfriend also revealed that after the victim was shot, Timothy told her he had carried it out,” authorities allege. Several detectives also got engaged with the case, who say that a search of Timothy’s cellphone turned up significant evidence that contained a text message in which he allegedly bragged about the shooting.

He was arrested on Sept. 18 and appeared before Judge Mark E. Gilles the next day. The judge ordered him held without bond. If convicted, Timothy could spend up to 30 years in state prison, according to Law & Crime.

This isn’t Timothy’s first brush with the law. Back in 2022, he pleaded guilty in federal court to charges tied to a gun store burglary. Prosecutors said he was part of a crew that stole nine firearms in 2020. He served two years in prison and was still on supervised release when the latest shooting happened. Authorities are urging anyone with information to call Peoria police at 309-673-4521.

This type of anti-social mentality has certainly made the lives of normal people at stake, with everyone justifiably questioning their safety. Nevertheless, people should also be careful to avoid situations or being in an environment that gives rise to this type of mentality, and eventually end up in Timothy’s position.