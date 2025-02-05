Man Tries To Climb White House Fence, Netizens Compare Him with GTA—Gets Caught Instantly!

Consider this: President Donald Trump is having a quiet day at the White House when an unannounced visitor attempts to enter the lawn without permission. It was an invader who had overlooked all the “No Trespassing” warnings, not a lost celebrity or an alien. But don’t worry—before you could say, “Not today, buddy,” the Secret Service swiftly ended the unexpected visit like a group of undercover ninjas.

During their underwhelming debut, the Secret Service arrived faster than the Wi-Fi when you were trying to watch a movie. Everyone on the lawn was able to pass through the security personnel thanks to their arrangement. It probably occurred to them as the invader was being gently carried away, “Well, it escalated quickly.” Perhaps all he wanted to do was walk around the lawn and take a few pictures for their “I was there” Instagram story.

bro tried to climb the fence to get into the white house but was quickly surrounded by police 💀pic.twitter.com/MvWNUSlFGC — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 4, 2025

Rather, he received VIP treatment, though not precisely how they had anticipated. The Secret Service must have been watching like a hawk on a squirrel. Someone (@MOTIONMANFRLFEL) posted a great comment on his X account as soon as the video became popular.

Bro took 5 business days to climb the fence what you expect — ROW (@MOTIONMANFRLFEL) February 4, 2025

To be honest, the invader ought to have received a performance review at work at that time. “We see you’re making progress, but your efficiency is lacking.” The Secret Service could have read the news, ordered coffee, and arrived before the man had halfway passed through the barrier at this rate. Naturally, the fans were eager to share their greatest responses as soon as this video was posted online.

Individuals hurry to offer their “would-be” brilliant plans, or maybe they’re just making fun of the intruder’s bad timing. From here, you can practically hear the typing frenzy. Nothing says “viral sensation” like a poorly executed fence climb and Secret Service operatives’ retribution. Ahead of you is the comment area! Let’s examine the reactions of the netizens!

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) comparisons have been all over the internet, and to be honest, they make perfect sense. In Grand Theft Auto, what could be more perilous than a man attempting to sneak into a heavily guarded lawn only to be abruptly stopped by security? For added drama, someone ought to have included a “mission failed” sound effect! What had started out as a bold move quickly turned into spectacular failure.

The cameraman who knows he would be caught 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/w2pf6L5sXg — danielcreestin🌐 (@danielcreestin) February 4, 2025

In any case, it appears that the intruder’s plans to enter The White House grounds were thwarted. At this point, the invader only succeeded in becoming the star of a viral video, which was probably not on his list of priorities, let’s face it. If nothing else, this is a reminder that sometimes it’s best to just stay on the sidewalks and let the squirrels climb the fence.