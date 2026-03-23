Man Threatens to Kill Donald Trump for ‘Treason,’ Then Makes Chilling 3-Word Remark About Probation Officer

Diedrich Holgate, a 47-year-old man from Oregon, is accused of saying he wanted to kill Donald Trump in text messages to his probation officer. He was previously arrested for threatening to hang the president for “treason.” He was released from prison weeks before making the latest threats.

​

He was released on Jan. 21 and ordered to live at a Portland halfway house. However, according to the arrest petition, he was “terminated” from the house for smoking a vape.

​

According to a federal indictment for his arrest, Holgate wrote, “Trump’s gonna pardon me, or I’ll kill him!!!!” in one of the text messages while he was on probation. In another alleged threat, Holgate, the Texas native, indicated to his probation officer that he was serious about killing the president. He said, “I’m done playing. Dead Dead Dead.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

​A third text message read, “You’re with me, or you’re a traitor & infidel that’s taken the Mark of the beast. & Hell? That won’t last forever. Second death. You’ll be erased.”

​

His probation officer appeared in court on Thursday and stated that they believed Holgate was capable of harming Donald Trump. They noted that the accused frequently said that he wanted to kill Trump and also cursed the officer, saying they would “burn in hell” for reporting him.

​

Previously, Holgate was arrested after openly threatening Joe Biden and Donald Trump. He made repeated threat calls to the U.S. Secret Service, posted violent remarks on social media, and harassed the White House via direct messages throughout 2024.

​

According to the petition, during a June 2024 call to the Secret Service’s Washington Field Office, Holgate said, “The president is going to die. I have the right to kill the president. I don’t care if it is Trump or Biden.”

“A man accused of making nearly three dozen threats “to kill the president” in posts on social media and calls and voicemails left with the Secret Service” Diedrich Joseph Holgate Man charged in Oregon with making repeated threats to ‘kill the president’https://t.co/DvNoESha0P — Denise ‘You have fouled your nest, not us’ (@thebax33) October 16, 2024

​Two months later, he called back with an ominous vow, “I will hang his a– for treason… kill everybody.” He added, “POTUS, FLOTUS, and SCOTUS.”

​

His arrest petition stated that he had violated the conditions of his release and had texted his probation officer with multiple threats. “The probation officer believes that the person under supervision has violated the following condition of supervision… Holgate has made multiple threatening statements via text message to his probation officer. Probable cause has been established that a violation of supervised release has been committed.”

​

The next hearing is scheduled for Mar. 26. Holgate has been ordered to remain in custody until then. The judge reportedly ruled that by making additional threats, he violated the conditions of his release. Additionally, he failed to comply with the requirement to report to his probation officer and allegedly refused to reside in the approved housing.