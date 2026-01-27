Man Threatened to Kill ICE Agents and MAGA Supporters—Then the FBI Uncovered Something Even More Horrifying at His Home

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of gun violence. Reader discretion is strongly advised.

President Donald Trump has amassed many supporters since his first term began in 2017. He’s also gained critics who often scrutinize him. Similarly, ICE has also faced significant backlash, with Trump and his administration supporting the agency’s actions.

In a shocking move, an Ohio man’s fiery rants about Trump supporters and ICE turned into a major downside for him. Justin Novoa didn’t anticipate his comments would land him on the FBI’s radar, eventually leading to his arrest. Here’s how an online comment led the Feds to the Ohio resident’s doorstep, causing his arrest.

According to the federal complaint cited by Law & Crime, Novoa goes by “Lord of the Frenzied Flame” and “@Father2High” online. The netizen began posting a slew of threats aimed at ICE and MAGA supporters on his X account.

The complaint highlighted some of the concerning threats he posted online. This prompted a Homeland Security special agent, whose name is redacted due to security reasons, to arrest Novoa.

Novoa suggested gunning down ICE agents and threatened to shoot and possibly kill those supporting Trump. The Ohio man used derogatory remarks when he referred to both the ICE agents and MAGA supporters.

In one comment, Novoa wrote, “They should blast every ICE agent they find.” In another, the Ohio resident mentioned, “Can’t wait to shoot these p—- ice agents and r——- maga m——” Likewise, the complaint highlighted a series of dangerous threats, including mentions of carrying out horrendous crimes like those of Adolf Hitler.

The federal agent began obtaining warrants to request information from X about Novoa’s posts online. Additionally, legal procedures were followed to gather other information, such as phone records and home addresses.

Upon getting access to the other posts made by the Ohio man, the agent discovered the haunting threats made online. This was sufficient evidence for the U.S. Magistrate Judge Chelsey M. Vascura to issue a search warrant for Novoa’s home.

🚨 Hey Ohio! Justin Novoa posted: “can’t wait to shoot these p***y ice agents and r******d maga maggots.” Feds executed a search warrant and found guns, ammo, and body armor. He is facing up 10 YEARS in prison for threatening law enforcement. Dont mess with the badge. pic.twitter.com/IShIByZlPj — Mehek Cooke🇺🇸 (@MehekCooke) January 23, 2026

Novoa was reportedly detained on December 20, 2025, when his house was being searched. After his Miranda rights were read to him, he expressed his shock over how Elon Musk allowed the user’s information to be released. Novoa said, “So Elon does give you access to that…”

Upon searching his house, investigators found gravely concerning materials. An array of firearms, like handguns and rifles, along with bullets, was discovered. A bulletproof vest and a set of helmets, along with electronic devices, were found at the Ohio man’s home.

A press release on Thursday by the DOJ highlighted Novoa’s crime and revealed the punishment he could potentially face as a result. According to the press release, Novoa might face anywhere from 5 to 10 years in prison. He is currently being detained in Franklin County without bond by the authorities.