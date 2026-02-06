Man Showed Up Armed at OMB Director’s Home, Then Claimed He Feared Trump’s ‘Fascist Takeover’ — Arrested

A man from Arlington County, Maryland, has been booked for showing up armed at White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought’s private residence.

He has been charged with attempted murder and is being held in police custody without any bond at the Arlighton County Detention Center. The man is scheduled to appear in court on February 23, 2026.

Following his arrest, the young man, identified as 26-year-old Colin Demarco, reportedly told federal agents that he feared Trump’s “fascist takeover,” the New York Post reports.

The incident unfolded on August 10, 2025, when the Arlington PD received a complaint that a suspicious man, wearing a surgical mask and rubber gloves and carrying a backpack, was spotted on Vought’s porch.

Maryland man facing attempted murder charges after showing up at OMB Director Russell Vought’s home. https://t.co/hvBgC3k3Mu — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 6, 2026

The witness reported that the man seemed to be hiding a firearm under his shirt. He allegedly approached the witness and asked them about Russell Vought’s whereabouts. The police were dispatched to the scene.

However, they could not find the suspect after searching the area and the investigation remained open for several months.

The whole incident was caught on home surveillance video, and investigators were eventually able to identify Demarco as the suspect. He was finally arrested at his residence on January 16 and later taken to the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The case was overseen by the agents with the US Marshals Service. Initial inquiry revealed that Demarco was disturbed by Trump’s 2024 election win, calling it the “lowest point” in his life.

Colin’s hatred of President Trump and his administration runs deep. In the writings saved in his iCloud and Discord accounts, the Marshals Service agents found that he had been wanting to harm Trump and Russell Vought for a long time.

In a Discord message he wrote, “The more Trump does s— like this, the more I wanna grab a gun and try to shoot him.” He continued, “… I am at my wits’ end, and this might be the final straw. I want to get a gun, head to DC, and kill him.”

Investigators also found memos in the man’s phone, titled “Dad’s Gun Stash” and “Body Disposal Guide.”

JUST IN: A left-wing extremist was arrested after allegedly attempting to murder a senior Trump administration official. Colin Demarco, 26, of Maryland, is facing attempted murder charges after showing up at the Arlington, Virginia home of Russell Vought, President Trump’s OMB… pic.twitter.com/fymsadiNh4 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 5, 2026

Addressing Russell Vought, Demarco wrote, “I found this guy’s address… are you willing to put your livelihood on the line and seek out the guy’s home to Luigi him?”

He named “impending war and a fascist takeover” as reasons for disliking the Trump administration. Demarco also claimed only wanting to confront Vought about Project 2025.

Vought had been the co-architect of the conservative policy that Trump used to get Democrats to agree with his budgetary demands.

Demarco allegedly took inspiration from Luigi Mangione, the killer of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. While he admitted to visiting Russell Vought’s home, the man denied carrying a gun.