Man Shares Chilling ‘Afterlife’ Experience: “I Was Burning Up Inside….”

The science versus spirituality debate has rattled internet users to a new extreme altogether. It all started when a Redditor described his afterlife experience after going through a near-death event. The social media user also revealed that his re-entry into the body was extremely painful and fiery.

The Reddit user did not specify the reason behind his near-death experience. Usually, such occurrences tend to happen after a car crash, cardiac arrest or even when an individual slips into a coma. In the past, survivors of these traumatic events described floating above their bodies, witnessing light or even meeting their loved ones. Some even experience utter peace or feelings that are otherwise indescribable.

From a scientific point of view, these experiences are often attributed to brain activity under stress. But for many people, they are seen by some as proof of an afterlife. On the other hand, people who do not believe in them say these stories are just tricks of the mind that happen during a crisis.

Amid the debate, the Redditor’s explanation of what he felt has sparked debate about the reality behind the concept of an afterlife. Describing the experience, the man termed the whole ordeal of returning to the body as brutal. He said he felt as if he was on fire.

The afterlife stories are real. I “died” only recently last December for a couple of hours. Though I didn’t experience the afterlife as many people explain it. I awoke to a sense of purpose like never before, knowing that the Creator gave me a second chance. Now, I am… — Nwoji HustleToWealth 🇳🇬 (@H2Wealth365) February 10, 2026

In his words, “For me, it was a re-entry through fire. I thought I was burning up inside after growing so huge and being squashed back into my body. It was as if fire ants had suddenly invaded my body. Maybe that was from the adrenaline shot.” He then continued describing the feeling and even claimed to have witnessed an angel.

The Redditor wrote, “I thought I was back from the afterlife; I was already back in my body. And then the angel and the rain came and sucked me right back in because I was trying to detach myself again.”

The experience continued, and the man recalled it felt almost like a push-pull ordeal over and over again. It was as if his body tried to drift apart, but something concrete grounded it each time.

The man further wrote, “For days afterward, I kept having the feeling that I was floating away again. But also that concrete was pulling me down.” The vivid description of the Redditor sparked immediate reactions, since near-death experiences are considered relatively rare.

A netizen equated the feeling to post-swim heaviness, as they shared their own experience. Another felt that their own ordeal with near-death and the afterlife was similar to being lulled awake from deep sleep. A third commenter explained feeling sky-bound during the whole ordeal.

They wrote, “I had the sensation of falling at a very high speed from the sky. Before I opened my eyes, I heard beautiful angelic music or choirs in my left ear.”​

Some scientists think near-death experiences happen as brain function changes during trauma and recovery. This can cause the mind to create comforting images or feelings during scary moments. For different people, these experiences can include feeling like they are outside their body, seeing things, or feeling very calm or very scared.

Why is it that everyone who experienced a near death experience, irrespective of religion, sees a bright light and a path? Is it indicative or neural activities instead of a transition to the afterlife? — Hawkins || The Nigerian Atheist (@dn_atheist) February 8, 2026

On the other hand, spiritual views of the afterlife are very different. They include meeting angels, traveling without a body, and sometimes finding a new understanding or wisdom.

The difference between these perspectives makes it hard to separate science, logic, and belief. We still do not know if the afterlife is real or just something that happens in the brain.