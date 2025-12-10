Man Served 17 Years in Prison After Stabbing His Father 22 Times — Then Shocked Everyone With Another Heinous Crime

Trigger Warning: This article contains graphic details of murder and domestic violence. Reader discretion is advised.

Ian Delmore, a 40-year-old New Hampshire man who served a prison sentence for brutally killing his father, is facing legal trouble once again, this time for allegedly strangling his mother.

Back in 2007, Delmore was accused of fatally penetrating his father’s brain with a butcher knife after stabbing him in the head, face, and back more than 20 times. He is now facing allegations of abusing and strangling his mother.

According to NBC Boston, Delmore has been charged with one count of second-degree assault-domestic violence-strangulation and five counts of domestic violence-simple assault for the latest attack.

Officials first responded to a domestic dispute between Delmore and his mother. The latter reportedly contacted the cops, fearing for her safety, and informed them that she had been physically assaulted by her son.

While the victim managed to exit the residence safely, her son refused to leave the scene. Although he eventually left the house, Delmore did not speak to the cops. Authorities arrested him for domestic violence, based on physical evidence and his mom’s statement.

Following further investigation, the charges were later upgraded to second-degree assault and five domestic violence counts.

During the 2007 incident, Ian Delmore murdered his dad after arguing with his parents over a home improvement project. As per the Associated Press, the accused began a verbal war with his mother after she bought the wrong part for the plumbing project.

His 57-year-old father, Noel, stepped in to defend his mom, which led to the then 22-year-old Delmore brutally attacking the former in the basement of their house.

Prosecutors revealed that Delmore allegedly told his father, “You brought this on yourself,” and “You drove me to it… it’s all your fault,” during the fatal attack. Following the incident, Delmore stabbed himself in the chest and abdomen.

Shortly after, he sought help from a neighbor before hiding in the woods. Delmore was reportedly covered in blood when cops found him and said, “I know I’m going to jail… I need help. I’m hurt.”

During his murder trial, Ian Delmore reportedly planned to claim self-defense and mention his history of mental health struggles. He even wanted to accuse his late father of abuse. However, Delmore eventually accepted a plea deal.

In 2008, the New Hampshire man pleaded to second-degree murder for killing his dad. He also apologized to his family during the sentencing, saying, “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to my family, and my mother, for the pain and the loss that I have caused through my actions, and I am very sorry for what happened.”

Following his initial arrest, Delmore’s mother told WMUR, “I would like to commend the Nashua Police Department for their care and their professionalism, and I would like to tell my son that I love him very much.”

Ian Delmore was sentenced to 25 years in prison. However, he was granted an early release in May 2025. Delmore is currently being held behind bars without bail and is expected to be arraigned early next week at the Nashua District Court.