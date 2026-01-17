Man Sent Bomb Threats to JD Vance and Family, Then Claimed It Was a ‘Joke’ — Arrested

Marco Antonio Aguayo, a 22-year-old man from California, was reportedly taken into custody after sending alleged death threats to Vice President JD Vance and his family during their trip to Disneyland last year.

According to UNILAD, Marco allegedly claimed that pipe bombs were planted in the popular theme park on the day the VP arrived at the resort with his family.

Marco reportedly sent the alleged threats to The Walt Disney Company’s Instagram page in July 2025, when Vance and his family were staying at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.

As per The Los Angeles Times, news of the Vice President’s visit to the theme park went public after an Air Force 2 was spotted landing at John Wayne Airport on July 12, 2025.

NEW: suspect wanted for allegedly posting social media comments about planting pipe bombs at Disneyland when JD Vance was there in July pic.twitter.com/GtJtZLKY0k — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) January 16, 2026



According to the arrest affidavit, Marco wrote, “Pipe bombs have been placed in preparation for JD Vance’s arrival.” He then added, “It’s time for us to rise up, and you will be a witness to it.”

“Good luck finding all of them on time. There will be bloodshed tonight, and we will bathe in the blood of corrupt politicians,” he allegedly mentioned. Prosecutors reported that Marco’s messages then ended with one that was “overtly violent” in its nature.

Following the threats, law enforcement officials tracked down Marco and questioned him at his apartment later that day. He initially denied writing the messages and claimed that his social media account may have been hacked.

However, the man later admitted to writing the threatening comments but told officials that he “’intended it merely as a joke to provoke attention and laughter.”

Addressing the situation, Attorney General Pam Bondi said, “This case is a horrific reminder of the dangers public officials face from deranged criminals who would do them harm.”

“I am grateful that my friend Vice President Vance and his family are safe, applaud the police work that led to the arrest, and will ensure my prosecutors deliver swift justice,” she added.

Anaheim man arrested on federal criminal complaint charging him with making death threats against Vice President JD Vance https://t.co/FOhhfmsmDW — US Attorney L.A. (@USAO_LosAngeles) January 17, 2026



Bill Essayli, the First Assistant US Attorney for the Central District of California, stated, “We will not tolerate criminal threats against public officials.”

“We are grateful the Vice President and his family remained safe during their visit. Let this case be a warning to anyone who thinks they can make anonymous online threats. We will find you and bring you to justice,” he assured.

Marco Antonio Aguayo is currently facing one count of threats against the President and successors to the Presidency. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, the US Secret Service, along with the FBI and the Anaheim Police Department, is investigating the incident.

The 22-year-old is expected to appear in the United States District Court in Santa Ana on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. He could face up to 5 years in federal prison if convicted.