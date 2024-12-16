Man Reveals Diddy's 5 Sinister Words Before Alleged Abuse and $2,500 Payoff to Stay Silent

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, already embroiled in a cascade of legal troubles, recently faced a chilling new accusation— of drugging and r*ping a man during a private afterparty in 2019. The accuser, identified as John Doe in court documents, claims the assault was orchestrated deliberately. In his statement, he revealed the five ominous words Diddy allegedly uttered before assaulting him.

According to the lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court, John Doe alleges that he attended an exclusive gathering following a party at Marquee nightclub in New York City. As per Irish Star, during the event, Diddy allegedly handed him a drink that left him 'disoriented.' The victim recounted that he was instructed to sit on the edge of a bed, while Diddy addressed others in the room, saying, "He is ready to party." John Doe argued that he blacked out shortly after, regaining consciousness briefly to see a man and a woman recording the assault. The following morning, the individuals reportedly handed him $2,500, stating it was from Diddy.

John Doe’s claim is one of three new lawsuits filed anonymously, each describing similar circumstances. Another plaintiff alleges that he was drugged and raped by Diddy and associates from Bad Boy Entertainment during a party at the rapper’s East Hampton home in 2020. According to BBC, the man claims he was "fading in and out of consciousness" when Diddy and others "took turns r*ping him." A third accuser stated that Diddy prepared a spiked drink during a 2020 meeting at a hotel to discuss unpaid wages. According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff woke up to find Diddy molesting him and was subsequently warned not to report the incident.

These recent accusations come as Diddy faces over 30 civil cases of sexual assault and misconduct, some dating back to the 1990s. Attorney Thomas Giuffra, who represents the three latest plaintiffs, stated that the allegations share a consistent pattern. “He would hit them with the drinks, knock them out, and when they woke up, he’d be raping them,” Giuffra told NBC News. The attorney also revealed that more than 60 individuals have contacted his office with claims against Diddy, many of whom remain anonymous fearing retaliation.

The hip-hop mogul has been in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since September, following his arrest on federal charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution. Diddy has pleaded not guilty to these charges, and his trial is scheduled for May 2025. In response to the latest allegations, Diddy’s legal team has maintained his innocence. "These complaints are full of lies," his lawyers stated. "We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)