Man Nabbed 2 Years After Committing Homophobic Hate Crime Inside New York Subway Station

NYPD officials on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old man, Tavaughn Thompson, for a homophobic attack inside a New York City subway station nearly two years ago. The Bronx resident allegedly committed the hate crime in 2023 while traveling through Harlem’s 125th Street subway station. He is accused of punching another man while hurling homophobic slurs at him. For more than two years, police searched for the suspect while Thompson remained on the run.

The incident occurred on Dec. 29, 2023, when Thompson allegedly punched the victim repeatedly. The unidentified man was taking photos inside the subway station when he was confronted by the suspect.

According to police, Thompson demanded the deletion of a photo taken of him and hurled homophobic slurs, saying, “Delete that f**ing photo of me, f*t.” The victim suffered minor injuries during the assault.

The attack prompted police to circulate surveillance images of the suspect. Thompson fled the scene and was able to evade capture until his arrest this week.

The basic description of Thompson listed him as a 5-foot-10 man weighing about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket. On Sunday, he was first arrested for an unrelated crime. However, officers were surprised to discover he was the suspect at large in the unsolved hate crime case from two years earlier. Thompson was arrested immediately and charged with assault and aggravated harassment, both classified as hate crimes stemming from the 2023 incident.

The fact that it took nearly two years for authorities to apprehend a hate crime suspect has brought significant controversy to light. Despite the availability of surveillance footage and public appeals, Thompson remained at large for years. In New York City alone, incidents like this serve as a striking reminder of the steady rise in hate crimes.

Subway-related hate crimes, in particular, have continued to rise. One commonly cited factor is the decline in police patrols, which critics say makes it easier for perpetrators to act. As of 2023, most hate crimes in New York City targeted Jewish, Black and gay male residents.

Several advocacy groups have also raised concerns about the underreporting of such crimes throughout the city’s subway system. This case contributed to a record 98 hate crimes reported in the city. The fact that the suspect was able to flee before police could fully advance the investigation has placed law enforcement and other stakeholders under renewed scrutiny.

Thompson, a Bronx native, has been awaiting arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court since Sunday night. Further details in the case remain pending, and it is still unclear whether the victim has filed additional charges against him.