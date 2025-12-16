Man Marries Late Best Friend’s Girlfriend – Years Later, Stepdaughter Claims He ‘Backstabbed’ Her Father

A man turned to Reddit for advice after a painful family conflict forced him to question a choice that he once made out of love and compassion. He revealed that one of his closest friends and the friend’s entire family died in a car crash 17 years ago.

​The tragedy left his girlfriend left his girlfriend in a difficult situation. She was six months pregnant with his child, and her ‘religious’ family had severed all ties with her.

​“Seventeen years ago, my best friend died in a car crash with his entire family,” he wrote, explaining that they were all just 20 years old at the time. His friend’s girlfriend was six months pregnant and had been cut off by her religious family.

​Seeing her in distress, the man stepped in and tried to help her get her life back on track, even though he was in college. They eventually fell in love and tied the knot, adding a new dimension to their relationship. The man also developed a strong bond with her daughter Emily, who was 5 years old when they got married.

​“She started calling me dad, which was so nice,” he wrote on the platform.

​Over time, the couple welcomed three children together. Despite this, his bond with Emily remained as strong as ever.

​“Emily is still our baby girl, and there has never been any difference in treatment between her and the others. I love her very much,” he said.

Unfortunately, the man’s perfect world came crashing down when Emily stopped calling him ‘dad’. On his 37th birthday, he confronted her about the change in her attitude. She told him that he was her ‘stepdad’ and not her biological father.

Things went from bad to worse when Emily accused the man and her mother of backstabbing her biological father.

​“She accused her mom and me of cheating on my late friend. There was nothing between us prior to that (the friend’s death),” he said.

​Deeply hurt by this turn of events, the man tried to figure out the reason behind his grave accusation. He also clarified that he had personally told her about her biological father and his late friend, as he wanted to keep his ‘memory alive’. He concluded by asking Redditors whether he had made a mistake by marrying his late friend’s girlfriend.

​Many Reddit users sided with him and asked him to sort out the confusion by talking to her. They also asked him to explore family therapy.

​”Is she only mad at you, or her mom also? If she’s still okay with her mom, perhaps mom should be the one to have a talk with her and reassure her about the true story,” wrote a user.

Another user said Emily’s mother should step in and find out how she got this idea.

​“Maybe your wife can also find out where she got this version of things. I think you need to know the source,” they wrote.

​So, how can the man sort out his problem and restore peace in his family? The story has divided opinions among readers.