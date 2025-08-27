News

Man Made Chilling Call to Wife From Woods – Then Vanished Into Thin Air

Published on: August 27, 2025 at 11:14 AM ET

His family is still waiting for answers.

Georgia man Harold Eugene Clark Sr has been missing since 2023.
Georgia man Harold Eugene Clark Sr has been missing since 2023. Image from @lostnmissing/X.com

A 64-year-old man from Georgia has reportedly been missing for more than a year and a half, and his loved ones are still in a hope that some positive news might come. The name of the person is Harold Eugene Clark Sr., and he was reportedly last seen on Dec. 21, 2023, as per the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. However, his vehicle, which is reportedly a black 2007 Toyota Camry, has been found, but there’s still not a single trace of him.

Clark’s daughter Shawndolyn told reporters in an interview that – “Every day it hurts more and more.” His wife, Sharon, in May 2024, a few months after he disappeared, told NBC News affiliate WSAV that the day he vanished started out unremarkably. “I leaned over, kissed him on his forehead and he had a smile on his face,” she recalled. “I told him we’ll talk later.”

As per the station, that day, he went on to spend some time with his friends; however, he never came back home. “He called me at 8:30 that night and told me, ‘I am on my way home. Have you finished cooking?’ ” Sharon told WSAV. She said that he spoke to him for the last time the following day when he eventually called to say that he was lost in the woods, according to WJCL. 

“He was lost,” Sharon told WSAV. “He says he remembers calling me, telling me he was on his way home and he said, ‘I don’t know how I got here’. He said, ‘I don’t even know where I am at.’ ” His wife told the station that she also tried to get him to call 911 and later dialed for help herself, but also stated that officials never got a call from him.

 In Oct. 2024, about 10 months after her husband went missing, a hunter reportedly found the vehicle of Clark in the woods of McIntosh County, and if the distance is to be estimated, it would be less than an hour away from their home, according to WJCL. His wife further stated that there hasn’t been an update in the case since, and she is also of the view that officials have tried enough. “I really don’t think we got treated fairly,” Sharon said.

On the contrary, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office stated that they do not have any updates about Clark, and his case has been turned over to the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office completed the missing person report because Mr. Clark lived within the county. Mr. Clark’s vehicle was located several months later at a wildlife management area in McIntosh County,” the spokesperson tells PEOPLE. “The last known cellphone tower information for Mr. Clark’s cellphone was also in the WMA area in McIntosh.”

