Man Left His Bedridden Father to Dehydrate to Death – His One Mistake Exposed Him to the Cops

A Michigan man has been taken into custody after he let his elderly father get dehydrated, which led to his death. Michael Stirling gave the authorities two different versions of the story, which made matters even more suspicious. Here’s how 77-year-old James Stirling, who was bedridden, tragically lost his life.

The Michigan police station received a call from Michael Stirling’s neighbors on November 3, 2024. They shared how the man was trying to get into his home “while appearing disoriented,” at the time. Officers arrived at the scene and helped Michael get into the house.

The prosecutor’s office shares how the authorities present at the scene decided to perform a welfare check on Michael’s father, James Stirling, while they were there. The elderly man was found dead by the authorities in his home located on Nicke Street.

Michael Stirling went on to explain how he was his father’s “live-in caretaker” while the police questioned him. He told the cops that he had seen his father the day before he was found dead in the home. He changed his account of the story completely the second time around.

When asked again, he claimed that he left his father alone after he arranged for “someone else” who would be looking after him. He added how the person he had appointed “could not be located, and the phone number provided was found to be non-working.”

Michael Stirling has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of vulnerable adult abuse, and one count of habitual offender. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office reveals that the man has also been given a second offense notice.

Michael had been arraigned at the 41B District Court months before the investigation into his father’s death had been concluded. He was then moved over to a mental health facility. Peter Lucido, who serves as the Macomb County Prosecutor, spoke about the arraignment in a statement. He noted how Michael’s actions had led to the death of a “vulnerable senior.”

Lucido noted how he and his office treat the subject of protecting the elderly very seriously. “When those entrusted with a loved one’s care are alleged to have failed in that duty, and harm results, we take those cases seriously and will pursue justice through the legal process,” the prosecutor revealed.

At the time of his arraignment, Stirling was posted to a $250,000 bond. His name is currently listed under the Macomb County Jail roster. He has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for the charges against him.