Man Kills Wife and ‘Feels Bad’—Then Murders Ex-Wife 14 Days Later, Saying ‘She Deserved It’

Just 14 days after allegedly killing his current wife, Timothy Taylor, 38, admitted that to killed his ex-wife because he “felt bad” about the first victim and thought that the subsequent victim “deserved it.” The man from New York will now be sentenced to 22 years in prison for one heinous murder while facing charges for the next.

After being accused of stabbing his then-current wife and killing her in Brooklyn on May 13, 2023, Taylor told detectives he felt consumed by guilt in a bizarre confession that officials laid out. Two weeks later, he moved from North Carolina to Schenectady to kill his ex-wife Tishawn Folkes-Taylor, with purposeful ill intent in an effort to balance some twisted moral scale.

According to the prosecution, late on May 27, 2023, Taylor checked into the Imperial Hotel. This place is roughly two miles away from Tishawn’s home, which is located on Pleasant Street.

Her two kids, who were inside the house when the attack took place, were unaffected by it. By the crack of dawn, he had forced his way in, stabbed her more than 22 times, and escaped through a bedroom window.

The Killer Went From Brooklyn to Schenectady

Tishawn had three accusations against Taylor at the very moment of her murder, which include claims of criminal obstruction of breathing and harassment. He had made it surprisingly clear to the law enforcement in Philadelphia, where he was detained with support from U.S. Marshals, that he had a deep dislike toward his ex, as reported by authorities.

Taylor confessed that he felt overwhelmed with guilt after murdering the woman he was married to, according to a jointly released statement from the NYPD and Schenectady PD.

But he decided to kill again instead of trying to surrender or get help. He supposedly told detectives, per Law & Crime, that “he harbored so much animosity toward her and in his words, she, unlike his first victim, deserved it.”

Taylor was connected to the crime in a significant way because of store surveillance video, hotel logs, and street camera footage. After the murder, experts claim he threw away identifying clothes all over the city, following routes that anyone who watches too many true crime documentaries might have recognized.

Robert M. Carney brought to light DA Folkes-Taylor’s strength in fighting to protect the kids she raised, even in the final hours. “These children, particularly the oldest who was a high school student at the time, and their extended family, were instrumental to our office in bringing this case,” he said, rather resolutely.

One Guilty Plea Down, But a Murder Case Pending

Timothy Taylor is still awaiting official prosecution for the Brooklyn murder of his current wife.

We also have to consider that he has already entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder in the Schenectady case and went on to accept the punishment for his acts, which is going to be a 22-year sentence in jail. Seems almost poetic if you consider the fact that he claims to have stabbed his ex 22 times, doesn’t it?

Lawyers say they are going to press more charges to guarantee that he “never lives in the world again as a free man. ”

Police are searching for a man they believe is connected to the murders of both his girlfriend in Brooklyn and his ex-wife in Schenectady, New York. https://t.co/JbdXOFJObh@CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/P6KwbsA6FH — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) May 31, 2023

Taylor is scheduled to appear before Judge Matthew J. Sypniewski in Schenectady County Court on September 16, 2025, to receive his sentence.

Meanwhile, the families of the two women who were killed for what appears to have been no other reason than that they loved a twisted and hateful man are still in mourning. They are still having a hard time accepting the horrible deed of a man who used murder as a coping mechanism for his feelings.