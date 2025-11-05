Man Kills Girlfriend He Met on Dating App, Then Calls Friend to Show Chilling Proof

Trigger Warning: The article mentions details about a murder. Reader discretion is advised.

A North Carolina man is accused of murdering a woman he met on a dating app. He then FaceTimed his friend, showing the body. 31-year-old Christopher Whitley has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend, 34-year-old Auriel Lowe.

Whitley reportedly strangled Lowe in their North Carolina apartment. According to The News & Observer, police discovered Lowe’s body on September 10 after receiving several 911 calls from Whitley’s friends. They claimed that Christopher Whitley had confessed to the murder and even sent them images of her.

As per The Atlanta Black Star, using phone data provided by Whitley’s carrier, AT&T, authorities traced his location to Lowe’s residence. When officers arrived around 12:30 pm. The emergency call to 911 was made around 10:22 am. The murder occurred at about 5:30 am, but it was reported much later.

“This man murdered his girlfriend,” one friend told police after the suspect allegedly locked himself in his girlfriend’s apartment and started sending pictures of her body to friends as proof of what had just happenedhttps://t.co/8KAh1Cwmub — TooFab (@TooFab) October 28, 2025

When the police arrived, Christopher Whitley was found inside the apartment with a gun, sparking a tense standoff. After speaking with family members, he ultimately surrendered peacefully. Paramedics later pronounced Lowe dead at 2:30 pm. Auriel Lowe’s family said that she was dating Whitley for about 3 months after they met on an app.

Her stepmother, Teresa Lowe, was worried as she felt that Auriel might have been scared to speak up if she were being controlled or mistreated by him. She reportedly kept the relationship private. Meanwhile, as her family members set up a GoFundMe page to cover her funeral expenses, they recalled Lowe as an ambitious and happy-go-lucky girl.

“She just picked the wrong guy, unfortunately,” Teresa Lowe said. “Those dating apps need to do more background checks.” Lowe was a nurse who had just started her dream job in nurse anesthesiology at Duke University Hospital.

Her GoFundMe Page reads, “She was kind, brilliant, full of promise, and deeply loved by her family, friends, and colleagues. If she wasn’t at work, she was at church or finding ways to care for others.”

Consequently, the accused Christopher Whitley already had a criminal record from 2019. He tried to assault a family member and cause bodily harm. The 31-year-old was given a suspended one-year sentence and probation.

Beautiful Black Women with legitimate careers and options should always think very carefully about the type of males they date and marry. Rest In Peace Auriel Lowe #BlackLove #BlackFemicide pic.twitter.com/RxOnMoZN2l — DivestFromDust (@DivestFromDust) October 28, 2025

While his motive behind Auriel Lowe’s murder remains unknown, dating people with noticeable patterns of rage capable of causing physical harm is not only dangerous for an individual but also a threat to society.

After the death, multiple women came forward online claiming they too had suffered abuse at Whitley’s hands after meeting him through dating platforms. There have been documentaries made on Netflix on men like Christopher Whitley, which showcase the dark side of online dating in a fast-paced and digitally driven world.

It’s difficult for a person to figure out someone’s intentions when they meet through dating apps with an agenda. Many narcissistic men don a mask and pretend to be the ideal, charming potential partner to woo girls instantly.

With manipulation and love bombing ( a term to describe excessive attention and material affection) at the beginning of the relationship or during a talking stage, it’s difficult for women to see beneath the mask, especially once they are emotionally attached.

As Auriel Lowe’s family mourns her unexpected death, her father, Paul Lowe, spoke to the media and said, “You’re just numb. It’s a unique kind of pain losing a child.” Whitley remains in custody without bail.