Man Killed His Family and Dog in Florida Home – Then Lived With Their Bodies for Weeks

Disclaimer: The article has mentions of violence and killing.

Anthony Todt killed his wife and three kids in a gruesome murder in a Florida home after he and his family had attended their two kids’ school concert. The two boys, Aleksandser and Tyler, were last seen alive on Dec. 14, 2019. The 50-year-old murdered his 42-year-old wife, Megan, his two sons, and his 4-year-old daughter, Zoe, in 2019.

He wasn’t discovered until January 13, when Florida police entered their home and found him living with the bodies. The wife was found on the bed, and the 4-year-old Zoe was at the foot of the bed. The two sons’ mummified bodies were found on a mattress.

When the authorities reached their Florida home to arrest him, the plan was to take him in for healthcare fraud. They were stalking his home for days and then spotted him on the porch. However, they could not arrest him outside the home as planned. Then they were permitted to go inside.

Little did they know they were going to see a horrific scene with four human bodies and one dog, Breezy. When the agents found him, he asked them not to touch him; however, he needed assistance while walking.

This is the Todt Family home in Celebration Florida where Anthony Todt murdered his wife, 3 children, and family dog. The victims were stabbed and smothered and all had a crucifix in their hands. Before the murders, Anthony Todt had stolen money from patients from his physical… pic.twitter.com/xxEMCYIrXI — Christopher D (@BethuneTheory) December 22, 2023



According to reports, he had stolen money from his patients through his physical therapy business. The accused also tried to pretend his wife was alive and called for her but the agents recognized the pungent smell. After they discovered the dead bodies, he tried to blame the murders on his wife.

Todt was arrested, and investigations revealed he had drugged his wife and children with Benadryl. He then proceeded to stab and strangle them to death. His financial ruin is suspected to have caused the brutal massacre.

He was in $200k debt, and he was also evicted from his Connecticut office. Moreover, his wife was not aware of his financial condition. Todd was found guilty despite pleading not guilty and received a life sentence for the crime.

Even the viewers were shocked by the trial. They were surprised by how he blamed his dead wife for the murders. One X user commented, “This happened in my hometown. Of course, he did it. I watched his trial & his pre-sentencing rant to the judge in an attempt to exonerate himself was unprecedented in my years of trial watching. Narcissistic sociopath,” another one added, “Damn…bro even unalived the dog.”