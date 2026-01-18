Man Killed Ex-Girlfriend and Dumped Her Body, Then Ended Up on FBI’s Most Wanted List — Arrested

Alejandro Castillo, a 27-year-old man who was on the FBI‘s top 10 most wanted list for killing his ex-girlfriend in 2016, was finally arrested on Friday, January 16, 2026, in Mexico.

Castillo is accused of killing Truc Quan “Sandy” Ly Le, a 23-year-old woman from Charlotte. According to WRAL News, officials revealed that Castillo and Le worked together at a Charlotte restaurant and were former partners.

Text messages showed that the man reportedly owed Le around $1,000 and offered to repay her the money. The duo then agreed to meet in a Charlotte gas station on August 9, 2016.

However, instead of repaying the debt, Castillo forced Le to withdraw money from an ATM before driving her off to a wooded area outside Charlotte, shooting her in the head, and dumping her corpse in a ravine.

Officials eventually found Le’s body in a wooded area of Cabarrus County, nearly a week after she was killed. Meanwhile, the man took Le’s car and fled from North Carolina with his girlfriend, Ahmia Feaster. The car was found at a bus station in Arizona.

FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Alejandro Rosales Castillo captured in Mexico. Castillo was added to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on October 24, 2017. Castillo is charged with murdering 23-year-old Truc Quan “Sandy” Ly Le. Learn more: @FBICharlotte pic.twitter.com/wuJiX3XuSS — FBI (@FBI) January 17, 2026



Authorities added Castillo to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitive List in 2017. Feaster eventually turned herself in to the cops and informed them she had separated from the suspect.

She was charged with felony accessory after the fact and felony larceny of a motor vehicle. Court documents show Feaster has a review hearing scheduled for June 11.

Meanwhile, Castillo left under the radar as a fugitive for nearly a decade despite being one of America’s most hunted men. According to Asianet News, the FBI reportedly offered a reward of $250,000 for information leading to his capture.

TOP 10 Fugitive Caught Alejandro Rosales Castillo, an FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitive since 2017, has been apprehended in Mexico nearly a decade after the 2016 murder of his coworker, 23-year-old Truc Quan “Sandy” Ly Le. The arrest occurred on Friday following a lengthy manhunt for… pic.twitter.com/4S19uS76X5 — The Daily Drop (@the_dailydrop) January 17, 2026



Officials tracked the man’s movement for several months before finally catching him in Pachuca, Mexico. Mexican Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch announced his capture on social media, and wrote that he had “a red notice and an arrest warrant for extradition.”

The FBI then confirmed that the man was taken into custody as a result of joint efforts and coordination between the US and Mexican authorities. Castillo has been charged with first-degree murder at the state level and hit with a federal charge of “unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.”

Authorities are yet to reveal whether he will face additional charges. According to the FBI, special agents and task force officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department worked for countless hours for nearly 10 years to find Castillo.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Chief of Police Estella D. Patterson said, “This case shows the power of collaboration among law enforcement agencies at every level.”

“Working together, CMPD and our partners will go to great lengths to hunt fugitives down and ensure justice is served,” he added. Alejandro Castillo is reportedly being held in a Mexico City prison pending extradition. He will face a judge in North Carolina.