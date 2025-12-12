Man Kept Beating His Girlfriend Until Her Brain Swelled — Then Sat Beside Her Unconscious Body Before Going to Work

In an unimaginable statistic, 840 million women are assaulted by their intimate partners every year. In another similar case, a woman from North Louisiana was brutally beaten by her boyfriend.

​He kept hitting her until her brain swelled and she lost consciousness. He then stayed with her for hours without calling for help, and eventually she succumbed to her injuries.

The case drew national attention due to the extreme brutality and neglect. The man was found guilty and was given a life sentence by the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.

March 1, 2023, began like any other night for 36-year-old Brandon Lindsey and his 23-year-old girlfriend Heaven Weed. In the evening, the couple went out to a nightclub and then came back to her home in Caddo Parish. Lindsey had moved in with Weed a month prior to the attack.

According to prosecutors, it was not clear what caused the fight, but at some point that night, when the couple was at home, Lindsey attacked Weed. He allegedly launched into a violent assault on Weed that caused extensive injuries to the young woman.

According to the documents submitted to the court, investigators found that Weed suffered head injuries that caused her brain to swell. She also had fractured ribs and multiple lacerations on her body. There were bruises all across her torso.

According to court filings, emergency responders claimed that when she was found, she was so stiff that it took several responders a long time to move her from the car to the treatment area.

Lindsey was aware of the injuries his girlfriend suffered, but rather than calling 911 for help and aid, he left her and went to work. His phone and GPS records suggest that he came back in the evening and stayed at her place until 8 p.m.

Eventually, when her mother arrived, she found her daughter unconscious and non-responsive. It was then that help was sought.

Weed was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Doctors determined that Weed suffered a “closed-head traumatic brain injury.” Weed fought for her life for 10 days before she passed away from her injuries. Since Weed was an organ donor, several of her organs were donated.

According to the court findings, when law enforcement reached the apartment, there was a “strong smell of bleach and other cleansing products.” They also noticed blood splatter throughout the house, including the kitchen, living room, and pantry.

Life term for a Shreveport man convicted of domestic violence murder. A grim reminder of why we must take action against violence in our communities. READ MORE: https://t.co/J8cslR5kFR pic.twitter.com/ffWuXso3nM — Caddo DA (@CaddoDa) December 9, 2025

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office has revealed that this was not the first time Lindsey had been involved in domestic violence. His girlfriend, prior to Weed, testified against him, detailing his pattern of physical and emotional abuse.

Lindsey has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on conviction of the murder of Heaven Weed. His sentence is a reflection of the severity of his actions and the neglect that followed them.