California Governor Gavin Newsom has heavily criticized US President Donald Trump for reposting and sharing a post on his Truth Social and X account that called for the death of his political rivals. In response to the post by the President, Newsom called him “sick in the head.”

The post on X, which Trump shared after Democratic lawmakers urged intelligence and service members to turn down illegal orders, stated, “SEDITIOUS behavior, punishable by DEATH.”

In a subsequent post, Trump wrote, “It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand — We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET.”​

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 09:17 AM EST 11/20/25 pic.twitter.com/8xFp9u6sHT — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 20, 2025

​

Gavin Newsom was quick to slam the President for this harsh tweet, which called for the arrest and possible execution of his political rivals. The Governor called out the POTUS by saying, “The President of the United States of America just called for the death of Democratic lawmakers. This man is sick in the head.”

​

The President of the United States of America just called for the death of Democratic lawmakers. This man is sick in the head. https://t.co/HNCzuPZJGG pic.twitter.com/6iQr07umSi — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 20, 2025

​

The Democratic lawmakers made their appeal in a video shared on X. These included service members or leaders who were also part of the intelligence community. The lawmakers present in the video were Sen. Mark Kelly, Sen. Elissa Slotkin, Rep. Maggie Goodlander, Rep. Jason Crow, Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, and Rep. Chris Deluzio.

In the video, they could be seen requesting the intelligence community and the military to refuse illegal orders. Furthermore, they said that the threat to the Constitution is coming from “right here at home.”

Gavin Newsom slamming Donald Trump was also supported by other Democratic leaders. One of them is House Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Hakeem said, “Donald Trump should keep his reckless mouth shut.”

Jeffries’ statement against the President was also in reference to the latter’s involvement in the aggressive rebellion to alter the results of the 2020 election. Hakeem added that he called the DC Police and the Capitol to ensure the safety of the lawmakers and their families who were referenced in Trump’s X post.

He furthermore contacted the US President to remove his Truth Social post as well as “recant his violent rhetoric before someone gets killed.” Not only this, but the President’s latest post also heated up enough to reach the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

She was directly asked by one of the journalists at a press briefing whether the President indeed wishes to execute the Democratic lawmakers. Leavitt was quick to rubbish the question with a strict, “No.”

Karoline went on to say, “Let’s be clear what the president is responding to, because many in this room want to talk about the president’s response, but not what brought the president to respond in this way,” before deflecting the question.

Gavin Newsom has time and again grabbed eyeballs for calling out US President Donald Trump’s controversial X posts on social media. In his last post, Gavin took a series of jibes at “Trump’s America,” which also included the White House seemingly defending calling the press members “pigs.”