Man Hated His Excess Skin After a Drastic Weight-Loss Journey – Then Plastic Surgery Made Him Look Unrecognizable

61-year-old Dale from California embarked on a health journey that changed his life. The man had moved to a new city following his divorce and met his now husband, Jonathan. Dale found himself at a turning point after going through emotional turmoil. He was overweight and unhappy and wanted to do something about it.

Dale and his husband began a fitness challenge, and Dale shed 95 pounds, and Jonathan lost 135. While proud of their weight loss, both were left with excess skin that made them consider plastic surgery in 2023.

According to an exclusive report by People, Dale wanted to embrace his new body and remove the excess skin so that he would look fit, young, and handsome. “I grew up in the generation where you tanned with foil and baby oil,” Dale told PEOPLE. “We didn’t even know what moisturizer was. I honestly thought it was too late.”

Dale spent months researching plastic surgeons, even looking internationally in Thailand and Colombia, but ultimately chose to stay close to home in case of complications. That decision led him to Dr Obaida Batal, a California-based plastic surgeon, in 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BATAL PLASTIC SURGERY (@batalplasticsurgery)

Dale underwent a tummy tuck procedure, followed by a lumbar flap. In this specialized technique, fat from Dale’s lower back was rotated and repositioned under the buttock muscle, lifting the area and enhancing his overall silhouette without needing additional skin removal on his legs. His husband also got one later after witnessing Dale go through it.

After the body surgeries, Dale turned his focus to his face as he did not like how he looked. Was it low self-esteem, a struggle to fit into today’s competitive and unrealistic beauty standards driven by social media? We never know. “I got tired of looking in the mirror and seeing someone I didn’t recognize,” Dale said. “I wanted my outside to match my inside.”

Man, 61, Loses 95 Pounds and Treats Himself to ‘Life-Changing’ Plastic Surgery. The Results Shocked the Internet (Exclusive) https://t.co/48ujiHlEzs — PeopleStyle (@peoplestyle) September 23, 2025

Hence, from June to September 2023, Dale underwent multiple skin/plastic/ cosmetic procedures. These include a deep plane facelift and neck lift, a forehead lift, an upper and lower blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), a fat transfer to restore facial volume, a temporal lift, and a deep croton oil chemical peel.

Dr Obaida Batal said that Dale’s face looked droopy due to massive weight loss, and the area around his eye appeared saggy and pale. Instead of removing fat under his eyes, the surgeon cleverly repositioned fat from his upper eyelids into his cheeks to restore structure and smoothness.

Consequently, while readers must have assumed that the face and tummy tucking procedures may have hurt the most, it was the chemical peel that hurt the most.

It was brutal,” Dale admitted. “But also the most important part of the whole look,” he told the outlet. The peel stripped away layers of sun-damaged, aged skin, giving Dale a refreshed, smoother complexion. Usually, any kind of peel is hard to take off since they get tight and dry once they are applied, hence we are not surprised.

Other popular peels also include the glycolic and lactic acid peels, which are best for pigmentation and dark spots. Today, after two years, Dale feels confident, and he and his husband are living a wholesome and energetic life. “The best part,” Dale adds, “is seeing someone in the mirror who finally feels like me,” he said.