Man Gets Bail Lowered After Beating Girlfriend — Then Goes Back to Kill Her Five Days Later

Mohamed Adan, a 36-year-old Oregon man, had his bail lowered and paid for by a Portland activist group after he was arrested for beating his girlfriend, Racheal Abraham. However, five days after his bail, Adan brutally killed the woman by stabbing her in the face and strangling her to death.

According to the prosecutors, Abraham begged the judge not to give him bail, but her pleas remained unheard. In a press release, prosecutors heavily criticized the decision to lower Adan’s bail.

They also slammed the Portland Freedom Fund for paying for it, which ultimately opened the door for him to commit the crime. “This case is an absolute tragedy that never should have happened,” said Melissa Marrero, the Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney, per Law and Crime Network.

“The warning signs were there, and Racheal Abraham did everything in her power to protect herself. Mohamed Adan should never have been out of custody. Those who believed they knew better than the professionals tasked with ensuring safety, including Racheal herself, were wrong. And it cost her life,” Marrero stated.

The ordeal began back in 2022. That year, the man was arrested multiple times before he eventually slaughtered his girlfriend. According to prosecutors, on May 2, 2022, Abraham even lodged a complaint with the police alleging that Adan punched her in the head twice while she was on the couch inside the home they shared.

She also claimed that he was “intoxicated and angry that he’d found a text message between Racheal and a female friend.” The next month, the woman filed a restraining order against him, and police were called to the apartment after a kid mistakenly let him inside.

According to the release by the District Attorney’s Office, Adan refused to leave and broke her phone so she could not call for help. She said he strangled her multiple times while saying things like “I’m going to put you to sleep” and “I should kill you.”

The court documents also add that at the time, cops who responded to the call spotted Abraham with a black eye and a swollen cheek.

The woman urged the judge not to be lenient. During his arraignment, she said, “Judge, please hold him. I’m concerned for my [safety] and … strangulation cases lead to homicide, and I don’t want to be a victim of this.”

However, he was released with GPS supervision. According to the DA’s office, it didn’t take him long to allegedly remove the monitor and go back to his girlfriend’s apartment.

Following another attack, he was back at court. This time, his bail was lowered to $20,000 over the state’s vehement objection, and it was paid for by the Portland Freedom Fund.

Five days later, he brutally killed his girlfriend at the apartment they once shared. “The murder was horrific, with Racheal suffering catastrophic knife wounds to her face and other parts of her body,” said the DA’s office.

Adan pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge this week. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney, he has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 25 years on Tuesday.