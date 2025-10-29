Man Dies After Waking From Coma and Revealing Girlfriend’s Chilling Final Words Before ‘Intentionally’ Crashing Car

TW: mentions details about a tragic car crash, infidelity, and death.

A Florida woman is facing serious charges after her boyfriend slipped into a coma after his girlfriend caused an alleged intentional car crash. Daniel Waterman, a 22-year-old from New York, woke up from a coma three months after the accident on February 9, 2025.

He told the cops that she had caused the accident on purpose. Waterman suffered several injuries, including multiple fractures, a spinal injury, and a brain bleed, and was unable to talk.

His girlfriend, 24-year-old Leigha Mumby, was driving when she reportedly turned to him and said, “I don’t care what happens, you’ll get what you deserve,” before veering off the road and slamming into a tree. Daniel reportedly used a letter board to communicate with police and spell out what happened.

According to Law&Crime, a complaint was registered in which Waterman told investigators the couple had been arguing that day after Mumby discovered she was pregnant and saw a text message from another woman on his phone.

He said Mumby began driving recklessly, slowing down to about 50 mph before accelerating to nearly 90 mph moments before the crash. A cousin of Waterman’s told FlaglerLive that just minutes before the crash, Mumby sent her a text message from Daniel’s phone that read: “This is what he gets for being a liar and a cheater.”

Daniel Waterman fought through his injuries, but he died on October 8 after succumbing to pneumonia. Leigha Mumby has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, and causing serious bodily harm. She is now also facing a vehicular homicide charge following Daniel Waterman’s tragic death.

Whether Waterman cheated on Mumby with the woman whose text messages he found on his phone remains unclear, but reportedly, the couple’s argument began after learning about Mumby’s pregnancy. Waterman’s family has since vowed to seek custody of the baby girl she gave birth to.

“He wanted her raised in New York with his family,” his mother said. At the time of writing this article, Leigh Mumby has since posted bond and is due back in court on November 19, 2025. As per psychological statistics, emotional and physical cheating can sometimes lead to murders and rage, often termed “crimes of passion.”

Infidelity, even without physical closeness, can cause significant distress between couples. Talking to other people, lying about minor things, and keeping your partner in the dark about certain things while another woman/ man gets to know parts of you that she doesn’t are all examples of micro-cheating in a relationship.

Natural human emotions like jealousy, betrayal, shame, guilt, and regret can be doubled when significant instances of adultery occur. Murders can occur stemming from these intense yet straightforward emotions. The cultural acceptance of a “crime of passion” can normalize rage-fueled violence within long-term unions.

The downside of it, however, is the fact that the abuse can be hard to identify, and with manipulation, it can get challenging to exit such a situation. Please know that abuse does not always have to be physical for a woman or man to find a reason to walk out of a romantic relationship.

While anger management is a lifelong technique to master so that life can be balanced, in case of any form of abuse (even psychological, verbal), seek help immediately! From therapists, family, friends, and lawyers. Identify the red flags early, save yourself before it’s too late. Crime is not the answer.