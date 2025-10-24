Man Crushed to Death on First Date — Accused Woman Blames Her Expensive Heels in Defense

TW: The article mentions details about substance abuse and death.

A Texas woman, accused of killing a man during a high-speed crash in her Porsche, is blaming her designer heels for the tragedy. According to the Houston Police Department, Kristina Chambers was allegedly driving her blue Porsche 911 Carrera at around 70 mph on the morning of April 19, 2023, when she struck Joseph McMullin.

McMullin had just left a Voodoo Doughnut shop in Houston with a woman named Brianna Iturrino on their first date when he was hit. Reportedly, Chambers was rashly driving her luxury car. Investigators now say that she “failed to maintain a single lane and struck a curb,” causing her car to veer off the road, mount the sidewalk, and hit McMullin before colliding with a utility pole.

“I knew she wasn’t going to make the curb,” Iturrino said, recalling the moments before the crash as she spoke to the media. Joseph McMullin was a resident of Houston, and he loved music, entertainment and social justice, according to his family members.

“Joe was viewed by all as a brave, kind, and compassionate person in their life. He was a beloved son, loving brother, proud uncle, and the most loyal friend,” they said in a statement.

According to a report by the Houston Chronicle, prosecutors told jurors that McMullin was thrown nearly 30 feet into the air and pronounced dead at the scene. Chambers and two passengers in the vehicle were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

“He was a good guy taken too soon,” McMullin’s date, Briana Iturrino, told Fox 26. Chambers, who police allege showed clear signs of intoxication, was charged with second-degree manslaughter and has pleaded not guilty. During her trial, which began on October 16, prosecutors alleged that Chambers had been drinking heavily and using narcotics before the crash.

Kristina Chambers allegedly dined at a Houston restaurant before visiting three bars, consuming at least six alcoholic drinks and then took drugs. She was heavily drunk, authorities said. Chambers’ blood alcohol concentration was .301, nearly four times the legal limit, about an hour after the crash.

Prosecutor Andrew Figliuzzi claimed Chambers was “itching to show off her sports car” when she lost control at high speed. On the contrary, Chambers’ defense attorney, Mark Thiessen, argued that the crash was a “freak accident”, blaming her Christian Louboutin high heels, which he said got caught on the gas pedal as she approached a dangerous curve.

So, as per Thiessen, her expensive footwear was the reason behind a person’s death. McMullin’s family has filed a $1 million civil lawsuit against Chambers, seeking damages for their loss. If Kristina Chambers is convicted, she might face up to 2 to 20 years in prison. Her trial for sentencing begins at 9 am on October 24, 2025.

The price of a Porsche Carrera starts at $132,300, and a pair of Christian Louboutin heels can cost somewhere from $500 to $2,500. Still, the cost of a human life will always be priceless.

