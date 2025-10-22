Man Claiming to be ICE Agent Caught Drunk Driving—Then Throws Shocking Racial Question at Black Officer!

Chaos erupted when bodycam footage from a traffic stop surfaced, sparking a strong reaction. The footage, which is from August, shows a Miami man claiming to be an ICE agent asking a Black police officer about their national origin. Scott Thomas Deiseroth, 42, was shortly arrested for drunk driving.

Deiseroth already has a DUI from earlier this year. He was also charged with two counts of child endangerment after a traffic stop, as revealed by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook that the man was driving into oncoming traffic and was stopped by the officers.

An ICE agent, who is being arrested for drunk driving and nearly killing his little kids & others, tries to stop the arrest by racially profiling the officers arresting him. Amazing to watch the courtesy given to him as he is belligerent and uncooperative pic.twitter.com/d8zQLZFdOS — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) October 17, 2025

After he was pulled over, officers noticed “a strong odor of alcohol coming from him. According to the post, he “misidentified his location and gave an erroneous direction of travel.” The incident unfolded after Deiseroth was pulled over. As seen in the bodycam footage, he tried to claim, “I’m federal. I’m trying to get home. I got my boys with me.”

The officers then asked him for some kind of identification to prove his words. However, he failed to show any ID that would pass him as a federal agent, as he claimed. He was asked to step out of his car and take some field sobriety tests. It was then that he attacked a Black officer.

Deiseroth asked why there were so many officers at the scene, to which the Black cop informed him that it was needed to conduct the field sobriety exercises safely. He explained that it was a two-lane bridge with no shoulder lane, so the traffic flow needed to be redirected by multiple officers.

Man claiming to be an ICE agent arrested for DUI. He responds about how you would expect. Arresting officers show all due respect.#DemVoices #MAGA #NoKings pic.twitter.com/q8r0Lnkmeq — ⚓️ 🇺🇸 Proud Navy Veteran (@naretevduorp) October 19, 2025

However, Deiseroth seemed not satisfied with his explanation and even completely changed his question. He asked the Black officer, “Are you Haitian?”

“That’s nothing to do with my response,” the officer, clearly taken aback by his question, answered. “My question was, ‘Are you Haitian?'” Deiseroth asked once again, showing his stubbornness.

Another officer then answered, “It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter where he’s from.” In response, the man said, “It does.” He then demanded that a police supervisor be on the scene. Ultimately, after various back-and-forth attempts to describe the tests, he agreed to finish them,

Shortly, the officers handcuffed him, informing him that he was being placed under arrest for drunk driving. He initially responded with “lame,” but then changed his tactics and began pleading with the officers not to arrest him.

Following his arrest, DHS officials said, “As the matter is currently under investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment on the arrest. However, as public servants working for a law enforcement agency, every employee at ICE is held to the highest standard of conduct. Should an investigation determine they have not adhered to those standards, it will be addressed appropriately.”