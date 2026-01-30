Man Charged With Killing Bride’s Stepfather at Wedding — He Says It Was ‘Self-Defense’

A groom in Georgia shot and killed his bride’s stepfather at their wedding. Aaron and Kailagh White got married in Butts County, Georgia, in July 2024. After their wedding ceremony, Aaron was caught in an altercation with Kailagh’s stepfather, Jason Maughon, and then went to the woods at the time of the reception.

Before disappearing into the woods, Maughon was drunk and causing chaos with the guests. The bride had already asked him to leave the venue. He snapped at her and made her feel uncomfortable. Aaron intervened to protect his wife, but Maughon became violent. According to WSB-TV, he punched Aaron in the face.

A grand jury determined that Aaron acted in self-defense last year, but District Attorney Jonathan Adams opted to retry the case with a second grand jury that indicted him for felony murder on Wednesday. Oh GA . — MAGA🇺🇸 Mimi👵 (@Ro_Cozz) January 30, 2026

Both Maughan and Aaron went into the woods while fighting. The stepfather pulled out his gun and started shooting at the groom. At that time, Aaron went back to his truck to get his weapon.

During the fight, Aaron suffered a gunshot wound to his hand. Meanwhile, Maughan died from seven gunshot wounds. The groom maintains that this was self-defense.

As per the New York Post, Aaron reacted to Maughan’s threats when he opened fire at him. Maughan allegedly threatened to cut him, so he feared for his life. He said, “I don’t think anyone should have to second-guess themselves.”

Aaron was initially charged with murder, but a grand jury ruled the shooting self-defense last year. However, a second grand jury determined it to be a felony murder. On the other hand, Butts County Sheriff Gary Long believes that Aaron is not guilty of the crime since it was self-defense.

He does not agree with District Attorney Jonathan Adams on the case. According to Long, an innocent man is in jail. Kailagh, who has shared a good bond with her stepfather, understands the situation and is by her husband’s side in this.

Moreover, Aaron’s attorney, Bret Dunn, accused the district attorney of using the case for his personal profit and trying to make a politically dramatic decision. The case remains pending investigation, and Aaron was held on a $100,000 bond. He posted bail and awaits his trial.