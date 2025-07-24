HIV-Positive Man Arrested for Knowingly Exposing Woman to Virus—Victim Now 7 Months Pregnant

Trigger Warning: This article mentions details about HIV related crimes, which can be disturbing for some readers.

In a horrific incident, a man from Mauldin, South Carolina, has been arrested and charged after allegedly admitting to knowingly exposing a woman to HIV without informing her. She is now seven months pregnant with his child, according to authorities. In South Carolina, it is a felony to knowingly engage in sexual activity without disclosing an HIV-positive status.

Christopher Miller knowingly kept the fact that he has this condition from the woman and allegedly gave a false name to avoid arrest due to outstanding warrants. He is now charged with unlawful exposure to the virus and financial identity fraud following a reported disturbance at his apartment complex on July 12. The woman whose identity has been kept under wraps will give birth to his child soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

As per Law&Crime, in South Carolina, a person is going to face strict charges for this particular crime since the state considers that disclosure is required regardless of whether the virus is transmitted or whether there was intent to infect the virus. Christopher Miller is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Centre with a combined bond set at $60,000.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus is a deadly virus that can affect the blood cells in the body. If not taken immediate, it can progress to AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome). While there is no cure for this life-threatening virus, medicines can keep it under control. ( via Mayo Clinic).

Trump cut funding for HIV treatment in Africa, How can you prevent HIV? Never share clipper.

Always use a condom.

Avoid unprotected sex.

Never share needles with anyone.

Never do tattoos at unregulated places.

If you need blood transfusion, go to a reputable hospital. Pls RT. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺 🇬🇧 (@OurFavOnlineDoc) January 29, 2025

It can be transmitted through various sources like unprotected s-x, needles, and many more. It is also possible for a person with untreated condition to spread the virus to a child during pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding. Therefore, the woman’s child in Miller’s case could also be born with it.

South Carolina has a set of serious charges that citizens can face if a person’s concerned status is not disclosed beforehand, besides being charged for hiding a person’s HIV status from the person of contact, sharing used syringes or needles. At the same time, knowingly being positive of the virus is also classified as a felony.

Man knowingly exposed a woman to HIV without telling her and now she is 7 months pregnant with his child: Cops https://t.co/upV53PVojz — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 23, 2025

Those people can also face felony charges for donating blood, organs, human tissue, semen, or other bodily fluids. If a person with this virus is convicted of prostitution or solicitation, they may receive enhanced penalties under the law. Moreover, the state also has strict rules for misdemeanor charges against individuals who knowingly expose others to any sexually transmitted infection (STI), including HIV, hepatitis B, or hepatitis C. ( via HIV law and policy).

Currently, if you purposely give someone an HIV infection, you have committed a felony. The liberal lawmakers say that keeping it a felony puts a stigma on the LGBT community, and they plan to fix it by making it a misdemeanor.https://t.co/K6HJjzcN0P — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) February 20, 2020

The sheer neglect in Christopher Miller’s case reminds us of one from 2009 that involved a man charged with assault with intent to kill after biting a neighbor. The charge was later dropped following intervention by the ACLU, which called the prosecution “outrageous.”

Therefore, even the general criminal laws in the state are strict so that people can be protected from assault or reckless endangerment, and to pursue cases involving alleged HIV exposure. Stay informed, stay safe, and please do not hesitate to take legal help in case of any injustice or crime spotted in and around you.