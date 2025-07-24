News

HIV-Positive Man Arrested for Knowingly Exposing Woman to Virus—Victim Now 7 Months Pregnant

Published on: July 24, 2025 at 10:24 AM ET

South Carolina resident allegedly admitted to concealing his HIV-positive status from a woman who is now seven months pregnant with his kid.

Sweta Choudhury
Written By Sweta Choudhury
News Writer
Mohar Battacharjee
Edited By Mohar Battacharjee
Senior Editor
South Carolina resident Christopher Miller allegedly admitted to concealing his HIV-positive status from a woman who is now seven months pregnant with his child. (Left: @hollywoodunlocked | Instagram, Right: Image via PickPik, Circle inset: Pexels)
South Carolina resident Christopher Miller allegedly admitted to concealing his HIV-positive status from a woman who is now seven months pregnant with his child. (Left: @hollywoodunlocked | Instagram, Right: Image via PickPik, Circle inset: Pexels)

Trigger Warning: This article mentions details about HIV related crimes, which can be disturbing for some readers. 

In a horrific incident, a man from Mauldin, South Carolina, has been arrested and charged after allegedly admitting to knowingly exposing a woman to HIV without informing her. She is now seven months pregnant with his child, according to authorities. In South Carolina, it is a felony to knowingly engage in sexual activity without disclosing an HIV-positive status.

Christopher Miller knowingly kept the fact that he has this condition from the woman and allegedly gave a false name to avoid arrest due to outstanding warrants. He is now charged with unlawful exposure to the virus and financial identity fraud following a reported disturbance at his apartment complex on July 12. The woman whose identity has been kept under wraps will give birth to his child soon.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

As per Law&Crime, in South Carolina, a person is going to face strict charges for this particular crime since the state considers that disclosure is required regardless of whether the virus is transmitted or whether there was intent to infect the virus. Christopher Miller is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Centre with a combined bond set at $60,000.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus is a deadly virus that can affect the blood cells in the body.  If not taken immediate, it can progress to AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome). While there is no cure for this life-threatening virus, medicines can keep it under control. ( via Mayo Clinic).

It can be transmitted through various sources like unprotected s-x, needles, and many more. It is also possible for a person with untreated condition to spread the virus to a child during pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding. Therefore, the woman’s child in Miller’s case could also be born with it.

South Carolina has a set of serious charges that citizens can face if a person’s concerned status is not disclosed beforehand, besides being charged for hiding a person’s HIV status from the person of contact, sharing used syringes or needles. At the same time, knowingly being positive of the virus is also classified as a felony. 

Those people can also face felony charges for donating blood, organs, human tissue, semen, or other bodily fluids. If a person with this virus is convicted of prostitution or solicitation, they may receive enhanced penalties under the law. Moreover, the state also has strict rules for misdemeanor charges against individuals who knowingly expose others to any sexually transmitted infection (STI), including HIV, hepatitis B, or hepatitis C. ( via HIV law and policy). 

The sheer neglect in Christopher Miller’s case reminds us of one from 2009 that involved a man charged with assault with intent to kill after biting a neighbor. The charge was later dropped following intervention by the ACLU, which called the prosecution “outrageous.”

Therefore, even the general criminal laws in the state are strict so that people can be protected from assault or reckless endangerment, and to pursue cases involving alleged HIV exposure. Stay informed, stay safe, and please do not hesitate to take legal help in case of any injustice or crime spotted in and around you.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *