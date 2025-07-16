Man Allegedly Yelled Racial Slurs and Set Fire to Apartment that Forced Elderly Woman to Jump—Then Claimed Victims Were His ‘Black Friends’

Racism, the word with a long-standing history of drama and trauma, which resulted in a never-ending fight for the rights of people of color and the minority community, holds a personal essence in America. No matter how far we think we have evolved with the onset of new trends taking over the world, some parts of it will always be visible as a part of our daily life.

In recent news, for instance, a Portland, Oregon, man is in custody after allegedly yelling racial slurs before setting his apartment on fire, a shocking act that left two people seriously injured and multiple residents without homes.

Shaun Szwarz, 40, is facing numerous charges, including six counts each of first-degree arson, reckless endangerment, and first-degree criminal mischief, after a fire at a 3-story apartment building in the 10400 block of East Burnside shortly before 6 a.m. in east Portland on July 11.

As per Atlanta Black Star, Szwarz reportedly set fire to his unit, which quickly spread throughout the building, forcing scared residents, including those on the top floors, to jump to safety. “An 82-year-old lady jumped off that balcony over there to try to make it out… It’s an insane story,” resident Michael Jones said.

Two people sustained serious injuries and were hospitalized with third-degree burns, a fractured vertebra, and a badly injured ankle. Meanwhile, resident Michael Jones spoke to the outlet and said that Shaun Szwarz returned to the fire scene and hysterically started saying, “The guy had the nerve to come back here and say, ‘Oh, these are all my Black friends,’” he said, referring to the neighbors who had not been displaced. “Then police ended up coming to get him.” Jones described the incident as “an idiot moment.”

We were all correct… The huge fire at the apartment complex yesterday in Portland was arson. Shaun Szwarz is booked in Multnomah County Jail facing a laundry list of charges.

No booking photo of course because that’s now illegal in Oregon. Some of his charges include multiple… https://t.co/pidFrFr2ln pic.twitter.com/SOjIdtQlFP — Conservative in Oregon (@oregonducksmama) July 12, 2025

Initially, Szwarz told authorities he had been asleep when the fire started. But neighbors contradicted that claim, reporting that they heard him inside his unit yelling and shouting racial slurs. He lied to the police that he was arguing with his girlfriend at that time, but when the cops contacted her, she said she had not spoken to him for two years.

Several online clips show massive smoke coming out of the burning apartment, after which firefighters rescued eight people, a cat, and four dogs. “Waking up, I thought it was something normal because every now and then some people burn some things here when they cook,” said resident Manny Taylor. “So I thought it was just a basic alarm but then when I saw the magnitude of the situation I tried to make sure my neighbors in the back side got out.”

According to court documents obtained by the news outlet KATU, Shaun Szwarz admitted to leaving a gas can near his couch but insisted it wasn’t leaking. However, investigators found gasoline traces throughout the apartment, suggesting that an ignitable liquid had been poured from the front door to the back bedroom.

During a court appearance, his defence attorney questioned the severity of the charges. “I understand the court has already ruled this a violent felony,” the attorney said. “The fire was clearly dangerous to others, but I didn’t see evidence of serious physical injury based on the brief discovery in the affidavit.”

Shaun Szwarz reportedly pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains in jail without a bond. The incident, which caused much unnecessary damage, is still under investigation. The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter to the residents who were affected. At the same time, several GoFundMe campaigns have been launched to assist victims with recovery and relocation costs.