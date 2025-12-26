Man Allegedly Killed Half-Brother, Then Left Gas Stove Burners On to Endanger Victim’s Sleeping Children

A carefully plotted crime of the most disturbing nature was reported to the Redlands Police Department on Wednesday, December 24. The case involved a California-based man who murdered his half-brother by firing rounds of bullets. He then fled the house after leaving the gas stove burners on, as the victim’s minor kids slept soundly inside. 32-year-old Zackary A. Brodowski was taken into custody by the authorities on suspicion of both murder and attempted murder.

Authorities at the Redlands Police Department were alerted to a report of gunshots that were being fired inside an apartment in the Redlands neighborhood. When the cops arrived at the crime scene, they found Zackary’s half-brother, Aaron Richard Rivera, in a pool of blood at his 92 Kansas Street residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene after the fatal gunshot wounds.

During the preliminary inspection, authorities were able to identify Brodowski as the primary suspect. In fact, many related family members of the victim also helped investigators piece together the case.

The cops thoroughly reviewed surveillance camera footage around the crime scene. They spotted Zackary fleeing the apartment complex soon after he killed his half-brother. Shockingly, authorities later found that the suspect had intentionally left the gas burners of the apartment on. He knew that his brother’s two juvenile kids were sleeping in the same house. Reportedly, his plan was to wipe out the entire clan.

Surveillance camera footage also showed the suspect escaping in a 2008 Ford Focus. It made it easier for the authorities to track him. Brodowski was later arrested with help from a SWAT team at his Calimesa residence. A statement by the Redlands Police Department confirmed finding the murder weapon in his house. The firearm, as well as Brodowski’s clothing, matched those obtained from the camera footage.

The statement from the police department read: “Family members and evidence located at the scene indicated the suspect was the victim’s half-brother, Zackary Aaron Brodowski. Surveillance cameras at the apartment complex also showed Brodowski leaving the scene immediately after the shooting and leaving in a silver 2008 Ford Focus.”

Shedding light on the extensive planning undertaken to capture Brodowski, the statement further detailed, “Detectives were able to locate the suspect and the vehicle at his residence in the 900 block of California Street in Calimesa. Detectives and members of the Special Weapons and Tactics team set up surveillance on the residence.”

With no clear information on the motive behind his actions, Zackary Brodowski is currently facing dire charges of both murder and attempted murder. He is being held without bail at West Valley Detention Center. Since there were juvenile children involved in his sinister plans, it has raised more concerns and alarm about the kind of crime that has taken place. In fact, using an open gas stove as a potential weapon against children is considered nothing less than an attempt at child endangerment.

As the investigation continues for the chilling murder case, it is not yet known whether the suspect, Zackary Brodowski, has entered a plea or retained an attorney who will speak on his behalf in the case.