Man Accused of Stealing Kristi Noem’s Purse Has a Shocking Criminal History—Here’s Everything You Need to Know!

Kristi Noem’s designer bag, which contained valuables, was stolen right under her nose. Soon after the arrest, authorities identified the thief as a repeat offender. More shocking details about the robber and his co-conspirator have emerged in new reports.

Noem fell victim to having her bag stolen while on a family outing. The Homeland Secretary was at a bustling spot on Easter Sunday when the event took place. Noem’s Gucci bag was stolen from underneath her seat at the Capital Burger restaurant.

The purse reportedly contained $3,000 in cash, apartment keys, driver’s license, passport, credit cards, medication, and Noem’s DHS badge. A masked man approached the table Noem was sitting at and swiped the bag.

A security footage then shows the same man hopping on a bus and making his way to an Italian restaurant. The culprit allegedly bought food and drinks worth $205.87 and charged them to Noem’s credit card.

The culprit was later identified to be a Chilean national named Mario Bustamante Leiva. Another shocking revelation that came after was that the 49-year-old had an already existing criminal record.

Leiva is reportedly suspected of being a part of the East Coast robbery organisation. The accused has also previously gotten in trouble with law enforcement after the robberies he committed in London. Leiva also seemed to be residing in the US illegally at the moment.

The authorities were finally able to arrest Mario in 2015 after his 5-month-long robbery heists. He spent three years in jail following his arrest. According to a Daily Mail report, the accussed had stolen phones, laptops, and wallets from bars and pubs.

The illegal alien Mario Leiva who stole DHS Secy Kristi Noem’s purse with $3K cash in it on Easter Sunday at Capital Burger in DC did it by sitting at a table behind her, used his leg to hook her purse and covered it up with his coat. He then used her credit card to buy more than… pic.twitter.com/kEEkjUHkkO — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) April 28, 2025

The US Secret Service also arrested a suspected co-conspirator named Cristian Rodrigo Montecino-Sanzanaat. According to reports, Cristian has been served with a deportation notice while the charges against him are being finalised.

Leiva is being charged with robbery, aggravated identity theft, and wire fraud. Reports suggest that the duo was previously involved in robbery schemes that they carried out together.

After the news of the theft broke out, Kristi Noem took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to address the incident. “Thank you to @SecretService @ICEgov and our law enforcement partners,” she began. She went on to express her gratitude towards the authorities who found and arrested the criminals responsible for stealing her belongings.

“This individual is a career criminal who has been in our country illegally for years,” the Homeland Secretary alleged in the post. Noem noted how American families have been “ made victims by crime.” She went on to add how Trump was working to “make America safe” and “get these criminal aliens” off the streets.

Kristi Noem has a 24/7 Secret Service detail. How did this crook steal her purse from the back of her chair while she was sitting in it and the agents not notice it? pic.twitter.com/8wIxNhG5FQ — Jessica 🇺🇸 (@RealJessica05) April 28, 2025

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security revealed that Noem had withdrawn the stolen cash to treat her children and grandchildren. According to a BBC report, the Secret Service agents who accompanied Noem also failed to notice the thief and the crime immediately.

Charge Matt McCool, who is a Special Agent for the Secret Service, spoke about the incident to Newsweek. “Following a comprehensive investigation, the Secret Service alleges that the defendant is a serial offender,” McCool revealed. He also added that the crime had “no protective nexus” to Noem or her role in the government.